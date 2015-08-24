CFBTop20: No. 10, Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio emphasizes a balanced offense, which will hinder Cook's chances of posting eye-popping passing numbers. However, the Spartans figure to play a prominent role in the race toward the College Football Playoff. Michigan State hosts Oregon on Sept. 12, and then might pose the greatest threat to Ohio State's chances of repeat Big Ten and national titles. The Buckeyes host the Spartans on Nov. 21 in what is one of the most anticipated games of the 2015 season. Coming through in those contests will go a long way toward how much postseason hardware Cook collects, as well as building momentum into the 2016 NFL Draft season.