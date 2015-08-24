#CFBTop20: No. 10, Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State

Published: Aug 24, 2015 at 04:19 AM
Connor-Cook-TOS-Top-20

Connor Cook enters the 2015 season on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Camp Award, and among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio emphasizes a balanced offense, which will hinder Cook's chances of posting eye-popping passing numbers. However, the Spartans figure to play a prominent role in the race toward the College Football Playoff. Michigan State hosts Oregon on Sept. 12, and then might pose the greatest threat to Ohio State's chances of repeat Big Ten and national titles. The Buckeyes host the Spartans on Nov. 21 in what is one of the most anticipated games of the 2015 season. Coming through in those contests will go a long way toward how much postseason hardware Cook collects, as well as building momentum into the 2016 NFL Draft season.

Pulling back the curtain on the vote

Cook earned votes from six of seven CFB 24/7 experts, with the highest placement being fifth.

What some of our analysts are saying about Cook

"The Spartans' poised quarterback won't stack up the yardage like, for instance, Trevone Boykin, because he plays in a more balanced offense. But he'll stack up wins like few others, and MSU's Big Ten title hopes would implode without him." -- Chase Goodbread

"Cook showed flashes of big time play last fall but I expect him to have a monster 2015 campaign. He has prototypical size and he can make all the throws." -- Daniel Jeremiah

"Cook is a better-than-average athlete outside of the pocket and has showed noticeable improvement over the last couple of seasons. Cook shines with his ability to process defenses pre-snap and make necessary adjustments. Cook will put his stamp on this season in a big way." -- Lance Zierlein

"Will vie for honors as best QB in the nation, his athleticism is often underrated." -- Charles Davis

"Was the Big Ten passing leader in 2014 with 3,214 yards, plus 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Has an OK arm, but is very athletic." -- Gil Brandt

"Polished pocket passer with franchise quarterback traits. He is a gamer with a knack for getting his team to the winner's circle." -- Bucky Brooks

Where do fans rank Cook?

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Cook finished second in the fan vote, which emphasizes the expectations placed on him and the Spartans entering the 2015 season.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.