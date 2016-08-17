CFBMockDraft: Drafting top 10 QBs in college football

NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are selecting the top 10 college football players at five different positions this week in a #CFBMockDraft on Twitter. They continue Wednesday with quarterbacks. Here are the results:
Pick 1:
Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Pick 2:
Josh Rosen, UCLA
Pick 3:
DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
Pick 4:
Luke Falk, Washington State
Pick 5:
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Pick 6:
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
Pick 7:
Chad Kelly, Ole Miss
Pick 8:
Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
Pick 9:
Brad Kaaya, Miami
Pick 10:
Greg Ward Jr., Houston
Jeremiah's five
Deshaun Watson, Clemson (Pick 1)
DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame (Pick 3)
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma(Pick 5)
Chad Kelly, Ole Miss (Pick 7)
Brad Kaaya, Miami (Pick 9)
Zierlein's five
Josh Rosen, UCLA (Pick 2)
Luke Falk, Washington State (Pick 4)
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State (Pick 6)
Pat Mahomes, Texas Tech (Pick 8)
Greg Ward Jr., Houston (Pick 10)