CFB title: Deshaun Watson alters narrative about his NFL future

Published: Jan 10, 2017 at 06:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Clemson's Deshaun Watson capped off an illustrious college career with a spectacular performance on Monday night in the national championship game, cementing his status as one of the nation's top quarterback prospects.

While there will be plenty of debate in the months to come about whether Watson, who intends to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, has what it takes to be a franchise QB at the next level, I believe the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior should be able to land a starting job with an NFL team early in his career. Here's my take on his performance Monday night, and what it means for him as he prepares for the next step in his career.

Changing the narrative

In a thrilling 35-31 win over Alabama, Watson completed 36-of-56 passes for 420 yards with three touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 43 yards on 21 attempts with another score. Now, those numbers are spectacular at first glance, but they don't fully illustrate how Watson deftly managed the game as the Tigers' field general.

The savvy playmaker showed exceptional courage and toughness, withstanding an early game pounding from the Crimson Tide defense. Most importantly, Watson displayed outstanding poise, patience and discipline in picking apart an NFL-like defense that was loaded with playmakers at every level. With that in mind, I believe this performance will force NFL scouts and coaches to reconsider how they view Watson as a quarterback prospect.

Heading into the postseason, there were plenty of concerns regarding Watson's pro potential based on his inconsistent play throughout the 2016 campaign. Despite posting numbers that were very comparable to his superb 2015 campaign (2016: 67.3 completion rate, 38:17 TD/INT ratio; 2015: 67.8 completion rate, 35:13 TD/INT ratio), evaluators questioned his deep-ball accuracy, judgment and diagnostic skills. Skeptics also wondered if he was capable of thriving in an offense that asked him to make complex reads instead of relying on the "layups" (quick routes, bubble screens and run-pass options) that are staples of the Tigers' offense.

Watson needed to perform well in the College Football Playoff to change the narrative surrounding his game and pro potential. Against Ohio State in the Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl, Watson impressed evaluators with his athleticism and running skills. He leaned on his mobility and scrambling prowess to torment the Buckeyes' defense on the edges. Although he finished the game with a pair of turnovers, Watson made the game's biggest plays and continued to fortify his reputation as a big-game player.

Same traits as Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott

Against Alabama, Watson once again showed the critics that he has a knack for being for the best player on the biggest and brightest stage. He took down a defense that was billed as one of the best units in college football history, and he did it in a methodical fashion that reminded me of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. Watson patiently picked apart the Crimson Tide defense with an assortment of quick-rhythm throws delivered into tight windows.

From the stick routes and slants delivered to Tigers' receivers with defenders in close proximity, to seam throws and corners thrown with exceptional timing and anticipation, Watson didn't blink when Alabama dared him to beat its defense with his arm. He delivered the best performance of his career and did so by showing the traits (accuracy, ball placement and anticipation) that were questioned in his game prior to the postseason. On his tosses to Mike Williams (back-shoulder fade), Jordan Leggett (post-corner) and Deon Cain (go route), in particular, Watson showed the timing, anticipation and accuracy that's expected from top quarterback prospects.

I believe evaluators will give him rave reviews for his distribution skills as a passer. He tossed the ball to six different receivers (four Clemson pass-catchers finished with 90-plus receiving yards) throughout the contest and he used every weapon in the lineup to attack the Crimson Tide defense.

This might not appear to be a big deal on the surface, but even skeptics who've suggested Watson is simply driving a Cadillac (QB surrounded by the best supporting cast in football) will have to acknowledge his ability to push the right buttons as the leader of the offense. Remember, these are the same traits that Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott have shown to great fanfare in the NFL, so it will endear Watson to teams willing to employ a "bus driver" at the QB1 position.

Against the Crimson Tide blitz, Watson punished the defense with laser strikes to his slot receivers on a variety of sight adjustments (slot receiver runs a slant into the area vacated by the blitzer). He amassed 181 passing yards against the blitz, which is impressive considering he did so against a ferocious defense that's routinely made quarterbacks wilt. Most importantly, Watson displayed the poise and composure that's expected of QB1s in critical situations.

The perfect NFL scenario for Watson

With that being said, I think it's also important to note Watson's performance in the clutch with the game on the line. Watson directed a game-winning drive against a stout defense, exhibiting poise and pocket passing skills when it mattered most. He made big throw after big throw to his big-time players (Williams and Leggett) late in the game, yet he didn't force the ball into coverage or risk a costly turnover.

Considering how much coaches and scouts covet quarterbacks capable of delivering in clutch moments, Watson's success on back-to-back drives late in the game will only enhance his reputation as a big-game player.

In the end, I'm not sure how much Watson's championship-game performance will alter his draft stock based on how much weight evaluators place on the "toolbox" (size, arm talent, mechanics and footwork) during the run up to the draft. He might rank behind some of the "show ponies" (see Mitch Trubisky and DeShone Kizer) in the class based on their superior physical dimensions or measurables, but coaches looking for a proven winner will covet his intangibles as a clutch performer.

While I'm not fully convinced Watson can single-handedly reverse the fortunes of a moribund franchise with his mere presence, I believe he can help a good team become great when he steps into the lineup. With another performance that showcased his talents as a winning quarterback, Watson will challenge how much evaluators value intangibles and pedigree in the quarterback evaluation.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE