CFB title: Deshaun Watson alters narrative about his NFL future

While there will be plenty of debate in the months to come about whether Watson, who intends to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, has what it takes to be a franchise QB at the next level, I believe the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior should be able to land a starting job with an NFL team early in his career. Here's my take on his performance Monday night, and what it means for him as he prepares for the next step in his career.