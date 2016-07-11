CFB Summer Games, WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster takes gold

With the world's best athletes set to compete in the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at each major position group. College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three players at each position, with points assigned to each player accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. The medal presentation begins with wide receivers.
Wide Receiver Podium
GOLD MEDAL: JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC
SILVER MEDAL: Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Also receiving votes: Corey Davis, Western Michigan; Christian Kirk, Texas A&M; Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington.
Analyst ballots
Daniel Jeremiah: 1) JuJu Smith-Schuster 2) Calvin Ridley 3) Christian Kirk
Smith-Schuster is a powerful receiver and he plays the game with a chip on his shoulder. He can line up inside or outside, and he's a load to bring down after the catch. Every time I study Alabama's offense, Ridley is the player that jumps off the tape. I remember saying the same thing about another young wide receiver for the Tide: Amari Cooper. I haven't studied a lot of Kirk's game, but he flashes big time when you see Texas A&M's offense on tape. He destroys pursuit angles with his pure speed.
One might think that Smith-Schuster's numbers could take a hit with a new QB under center, but there is no reason for the Trojans to go away from such a talent no matter who plays quarterback. Williams is the wild card of the bunch with a battle for touches on a loaded offense being his only nemesis.
Bucky Brooks: 1) JuJu Smith-Schuster 2) Calvin Ridley 3) Christian Kirk
Smith-Schuster enjoyed a banner season in 2016, but he should take it up a notch with more experience at the position. Ridley and Kirk are electric playmakers with games that are surprisingly polished for their ages.
Charles Davis: 1) JuJu Smith-Schuster 2) Cooper Kupp 3) Corey Davis
Have you seen Smith-Schuster play?! Often, by the time you say his full name, he's ripped off another explosive gain. Yes, it's a cliché, but put the ball in his hands, and he's a threat to score on any given play. Kupp's numbers are out of this world ... but, they aren't just the product of his offense. I think he can play, and play well, at any level. Haven't seen Davis? Make it a point to do so.
Chase Goodbread: 1) Calvin Ridley 2) JuJu Smith-Schuster 3) Corey Davis
Ridley proved himself last year as both a dynamic deep-ball threat, and a player who can turn a short completion into a much bigger play. Smith-Schuster figures to be the most productive receiver in the Pac-12 for the second year in a row. And don't dismiss Davis because of his competition level; Michigan State sure doesn't. He's caught 18 balls for 250 yards and two TDs in two games against the Spartans.
The dual-named Trojans star can carry an offense with short, medium and deep routes. How good would the Tigers have been last year if Williams was on the field to stretch defenses? Alabama needs consistent quarterback play this year to utilize Ridley's hands and open-field agility to their fullest.