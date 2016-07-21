CFB Summer Games, safeties: LSU's Jamal Adams takes gold

Peppers has been highly touted since high school, and he has not disappointed. If Michigan played him full time on offense, he would likely be an All-America on that side of the ball, too. Some see him as a future OLB, but I like his instincts in the secondary and his special-teams ability, too. Baker might not have the national acclaim, but he earned a starting job quickly as a freshman. While Baker could use some bulk, I love his smarts and skills. Blanding will benefit from playing for new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who made his bones on the defensive side of the ball.