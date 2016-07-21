CFB Summer Games, safeties: LSU's Jamal Adams takes gold

With the world's best athletes set to compete in the Summer Games in Rio, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at each major position group. College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three players at each position, with points assigned to each player accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. The medal presentation concludes with safeties.
Safety Podium
GOLD MEDAL: Jamal Adams, LSU
SILVER MEDAL: Derwin James, Florida State
BRONZE MEDAL: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
Also receiving votes: Budda Baker, Washington; Quin Blanding, Virginia; Eddie Jackson, Alabama; Marcus Maye, Florida; Armani Watts, Texas A&M.
Analyst ballots
Daniel Jeremiah: 1) Derwin James 2) Jamal Adams 3) Budda Baker
I've had a few college coaches tell me that they believe James is the most talented defensive player in the country. He has the versatility to play just about anywhere on the Noles' defense. I saw Adams play live last fall and he stood out like a sore thumb. He plays at a different speed than everyone else on the field. Baker doesn't get enough recognition for being one of the top defenders in the country. He has excellent instincts, range and ball skills.
Lance Zierlein: 1) Jamal Adams 2) Marcus Maye 3) Eddie Jackson
Jackson proved to be productive and instinctive last season with the Tide, but Adams is the man when he roams around near the line of scrimmage and Maye isn't far behind.
Bucky Brooks: 1) Jamal Adams 2) Quin Blanding 3) Eddie Jackson
Adams is a big hitter with exceptional range. He could change the game as a box safety with the cover skills to shadow tight ends and slot receivers. Blanding is the long, rangy safety every defensive coordinator covets as a center fielder.
Charles Davis: 1) Jabrill Peppers 2) Budda Baker 3) Quin Blanding
Peppers has been highly touted since high school, and he has not disappointed. If Michigan played him full time on offense, he would likely be an All-America on that side of the ball, too. Some see him as a future OLB, but I like his instincts in the secondary and his special-teams ability, too. Baker might not have the national acclaim, but he earned a starting job quickly as a freshman. While Baker could use some bulk, I love his smarts and skills. Blanding will benefit from playing for new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who made his bones on the defensive side of the ball.
Chase Goodbread: 1) Derwin James 2) Jamal Adams 3) Marcus Maye
James is the most exciting young defender in the ACC. He's a dynamic presence in coverage who can also be a wrecking ball around the line of scrimmage and as a blitzer. Adams and Maye are the best safeties in their respective SEC divisions, and bring a lot of experience to the secondary.
Chad Reuter: 1) Jabrill Peppers 2) Jamal Adams 3) Armani Watts
One of the best athletes in the country, Peppers can cover, tackle and make plays on offense. Given his versatility, he has drawn comparisons to the Wolverines' last Heisman winner, Charles Woodson. LSU churns out top defensive backs every year, and Adams is the current group's leader.