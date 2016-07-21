CFB Summer Games, safeties: LSU's Jamal Adams takes gold

Published: Jul 21, 2016 at 04:09 AM

With the world's best athletes set to compete in the Summer Games in Rio, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at each major position group. College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three players at each position, with points assigned to each player accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. The medal presentation concludes with safeties.

Safety Podium

GOLD MEDAL: Jamal Adams, LSU

SILVER MEDAL: Derwin James, Florida State

BRONZE MEDAL: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Also receiving votes: Budda Baker, Washington; Quin Blanding, Virginia; Eddie Jackson, Alabama; Marcus Maye, Florida; Armani Watts, Texas A&M.

Analyst ballots

Daniel Jeremiah: 1) Derwin James 2) Jamal Adams 3) Budda Baker

I've had a few college coaches tell me that they believe James is the most talented defensive player in the country. He has the versatility to play just about anywhere on the Noles' defense. I saw Adams play live last fall and he stood out like a sore thumb. He plays at a different speed than everyone else on the field. Baker doesn't get enough recognition for being one of the top defenders in the country. He has excellent instincts, range and ball skills.

Lance Zierlein: 1) Jamal Adams 2) Marcus Maye 3) Eddie Jackson

Jackson proved to be productive and instinctive last season with the Tide, but Adams is the man when he roams around near the line of scrimmage and Maye isn't far behind.

Bucky Brooks: 1) Jamal Adams 2) Quin Blanding 3) Eddie Jackson

Adams is a big hitter with exceptional range. He could change the game as a box safety with the cover skills to shadow tight ends and slot receivers. Blanding is the long, rangy safety every defensive coordinator covets as a center fielder.

Charles Davis: 1) Jabrill Peppers 2) Budda Baker 3) Quin Blanding

Peppers has been highly touted since high school, and he has not disappointed. If Michigan played him full time on offense, he would likely be an All-America on that side of the ball, too. Some see him as a future OLB, but I like his instincts in the secondary and his special-teams ability, too. Baker might not have the national acclaim, but he earned a starting job quickly as a freshman. While Baker could use some bulk, I love his smarts and skills. Blanding will benefit from playing for new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who made his bones on the defensive side of the ball.

Chase Goodbread: 1) Derwin James 2) Jamal Adams 3) Marcus Maye

James is the most exciting young defender in the ACC. He's a dynamic presence in coverage who can also be a wrecking ball around the line of scrimmage and as a blitzer. Adams and Maye are the best safeties in their respective SEC divisions, and bring a lot of experience to the secondary.

Chad Reuter: 1) Jabrill Peppers 2) Jamal Adams 3) Armani Watts

One of the best athletes in the country, Peppers can cover, tackle and make plays on offense. Given his versatility, he has drawn comparisons to the Wolverines' last Heisman winner, Charles Woodson. LSU churns out top defensive backs every year, and Adams is the current group's leader.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW