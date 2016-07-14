CFB Summer Games, edge rushers: Myles Garrett takes gold

With the world's best athletes set to compete in the Summer Games in Rio, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at each major position group. College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three players at each position, with points assigned to each player accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. The medal presentation continues with edge rushers.
Edge Rusher Podium
GOLD MEDAL: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
SILVER MEDAL: Tim Williams, Alabama
BRONZE MEDAL: Derek Barnett, Tennessee
Also receiving votes: Jonathan Allen, Alabama; Devonte Fields, Louisville; Charles Harris, Missouri; Arden Key, LSU; Carl Lawson, Auburn; DeMarcus Walker, Florida State.
Analyst ballots
Daniel Jeremiah: 1) Myles Garrett 2) Charles Harris 3) Tim Williams
Garrett demands a double team or he will take over the game. He's not Julius Peppers, but he does some similar things on the field. Missouri continues to produce high-quality defensive linemen. Charles Harris has a dynamic spin move and he can also win with raw speed off the edge. Williams was a one-man wrecking crew last fall. He barely played on run downs, but he was nearly unblockable as a third-down edge rusher.
Lance Zierlein: 1) Myles Garrett 2) Tim Williams 3) Adren Key
This is an absolutely loaded field this season, but Garrett will likely stand at the top of the podium unless Williams can rush (see what I did there?) past him. Don't sleep on Key, LSU's talented sophomore. He flashed enormous potential last season as a freshman.
Chad Reuter: 1) Myles Garrett 2) Tim Williams 3) Devonte Fields
My toughest call on this list was whether to give Garrett or Williams the gold. We're just beginning to see Williams harnessing of his power and quickness combination on the edge. Garrett's bend and relentless nature, however, squeaks out the top spot on the podium. Fields beats out a slew of defenders for the bronze, as it seems he was born to bring down quarterbacks in the backfield.
Bucky Brooks: 1) Myles Garrett 2) Carl Lawson 3) Arden Key
Garrett is an explosive pass rusher with exceptional "bend and burst" ability. He creates chaos off the edge with his athleticism and slick moves. Lawson hasn't posted big numbers, but he is the most natural rusher in the college game.
Charles Davis: 1) Myles Garrett 2) Derek Barnett 3) Jonathan Allen
This trio will "sic" the QB, but Garrett's ability to get off the ball -- and his steady improvement and big-game production -- make him the leader. Barnett will need to have a huge year, and will get that opportunity under new DC Bob Shoop.
Chase Goodbread: 1) Myles Garrett 2) Derek Barnett 3) DeMarcus Walker
You can expect double-digit sacks this season from each of these pass rushers, but unlike some pass rushers, you can expect them all to defend the run effectively as well. Garrett made a significant improvement in that regard between his freshman and sophomore years.