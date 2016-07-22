CFB Summer Games: Alabama dominates in final medal count

Published: Jul 22, 2016 at 03:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

With the world's best athletes set to compete in the Summer Games in Rio, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at each major position group. College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three players at each position, with points assigned to each player accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. See below for the final medal count by team.

Final medal count

Gold medal: 3 points
Silver medal: 2 points
Bronze medal: 1 point

15 total points

» Alabama: O.J. Howard (GOLD, tight end), Cam Robinson (GOLD, offensive line), Jonathan Allen (GOLD, interior D-line), Calvin Ridley (SILVER, wide receiver), Tim Williams (SILVER, edge), Reuben Foster (SILVER, linebacker).

6 total points

» LSU: Leonard Fournette (GOLD, running back), Jamal Adams (GOLD, safety).

5 total points

» Florida State: Roderick Johnson (SILVER, offensive line), Derwin James (SILVER, safety), Dalvin Cook (BRONZE, running back).

4 total points

» Clemson: Deshaun Watson (GOLD, quarterback), Mike Williams (BRONZE, wide receiver).

» Florida: Jalen Tabor (GOLD, cornerback), Jarrad Davis (BRONZE, linebacker).

» USC: JuJu Smith-Schuster (GOLD, wide receiver), Adoree' Jackson (BRONZE, cornerback).

3 total points

» Michigan: Jake Butt (SILVER, tight end), Jabrill Peppers (BRONZE, safety).

» Ohio State: Raekwon McMillan (GOLD, linebacker).

» Texas A&M: Myles Garrett (GOLD, edge).

2 total points

» Iowa: Desmond King (SILVER, cornerback).

» Michigan State: Malik McDowell, (SILVER, interior D-line).

» Stanford: Christian McCaffrey (SILVER, running back).

» UCLA: Josh Rosen (SILVER, quarterback).

1 total point

» Indiana: Dan Feeney (BRONZE, offensive line).

» Oklahoma: Baker Mayfield (BRONZE, quarterback).

» Ole Miss: Evan Engram (BRONZE, tight end).

» Tennessee: Derek Barnett (BRONZE, edge).

» Utah: Lowell Lotulelei (BRONZE, interior D-line).

Medal-count takeaways

1. Tide rolls. Alabama -- surprise! -- led the medal count by a longshot. The Crimson Tide's six medals doubled the next-highest total (Florida State), and three of the six were gold. Surprisingly, it's not the underclassmen carrying the day. Four of UA's medal winners -- Jonathan Allen, O.J. Howard, Tim Williams and Reuben Foster -- are seniors. For a program that's generated 18 first-round draft picks since 2009, Alabama is showing no sign of slowing down in the talent department.

2. Top-heavy. The ACC produced just five medal winners, and Florida State had three of them: DB Derwin James, OT Roderick Johnson and RB Dalvin Cook. Clemson had the other two. It's little wonder that either the Seminoles or Tigers have won seven consecutive ACC Atlantic Division titles. A heavy dose of the league's elite talent is landing at one of the two schools.

3. Comeback trail. Speaking of Clemson, Tigers WR Mike Williams has the unique distinction of being the only medal winner to miss the 2015 season. He actually played a bit in the season opener before a neck injury, but his medal comes on the strength of a spectacular sophomore season in 2014 (57 catches, 1,030 yards).

4. Multi-medals. After Alabama, FSU and Clemson, four other schools placed two players in the medal count: Michigan, LSU, USC and Florida. Both of LSU's medals were of the gold variety (RB Leonard Fournette, DB Jamal Adams).

5. Sole gold. Only one medal for Ohio State? Given the huge contingent of Buckeyes to enter the NFL draft last year, that's not altogether surprising. But it's also not surprising that LB Raekwon McMillan took the gold at the linebacker position. The junior was ranked No. 1 on three ballots, including that of NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who likes what he sees from OSU's top returning defender.

6. SEC runs away. Among conferences, the SEC led all with 13 medal winners from six schools. The others: Big Ten (6), Pac-12 (5), ACC (5), Big 12 (1). Were it not for Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, the Big 12 would have been shut out.

7. Unanimously best. Two players swept the gold on all six ballots at his position: LSU RB Leonard Fournette and Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett.

8. Freshman finishers. Three medal winners were first-year college players last year: UCLA QB Josh Rosen, Alabama WR Calvin Ridley and FSU DB Derwin James.

9. Conspicuously absent. Three top programs that didn't place a medal winner: Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE