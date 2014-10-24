CFB Social: Winston becomes a superhero, Mariota goes 8-bit

The College Football 24/7 home page and @NFLCFB Twitter account are great ways to keep up with all the major news surrounding the college game. But what about the things that pop up on social media and don't make the headlines?
Well, we've come to answer that call by scouring Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social-media networks most coaches can't pronounce to find some of the best posts. Here are some of the things that caught our eye this week:
It's no secret that Jimbo Fisher's family has become close with star quarterback Jameis Winston the past few years. How close? Fisher's son Trey decided to wear a Winston jersey to school for Superhero Day. That's still not as cool as the scooter he has to get around on though.
Oregon has often referred to quarterback Marcus Mariota as 'Super Mariota' thanks to his exploits on the football field. Well, now that's been turned into an excellent promo for the signal-caller with a nice throwback to the 8-bit Nintendo days.
The Ducks, by the way, had a slick double-rainbow in Eugene that went from their football facilities to Autzen Stadium.
Oregon does travel to the Bay Area this week for a game against Cal at the 49ers' Levi's Stadium, and it appears the staff took some time out of its schedule to make a pit stop not too far from Santa Clara.
Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith is one of the best linebackers in the country... and also a pretty good bowler.
Big Ten mascots, for whatever reason, decided to shoot a video with Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" this week.
Michigan and Michigan State play Saturday. Naturally, this means a few pranks on each campus.
Rough week for North Carolina, but the school's athletic director is still keeping his head up.
College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock is one of the nicest folks in the sport and also a big baseball fan. He ended up making a quick trip to the World Series this week to see the Royals and Giants play.
Boise State's alternate uniforms for Friday night's game against BYU are excellent and a great tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness.
Finally, just going to leave this here for the visual.