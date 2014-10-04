CFB Social: Week 6 in college football through social media

Week 6 of college football is underway and social media is buzzing with the action. Here are the best tweets, vines, videos and more from across the country.
Katy Perry made an appearance on "GameDay" this morning, and apparently she has a thing for Oklahoma QB Trevor Knight.
Oklahoma was more than happy to accept Perry's attention.
After Ole Miss pulled off the massive upset of Alabama, Perry trolled 'Bama coach Nick Saban on Twitter and boasted her correct prediction for the game's winner.
After Ole Miss fans tore down the goal posts, they went on a tour of Oxford.
Florida coach Will Muschamp and his team narrowly escaped Neyland Stadium with a win. The coach was more than happy to send Vols fans home unhappy.
Texas A&M freshman quarterback Kyle Allen wasn't totally idle on the sideline. We wonder if he walked away from this conversation with a phone number.
Mississippi State with a near-perfect tweet after linebacker Richie Brown picked off Texas A&M's Kenny Hill.
Apparel company adidas released a new set of Texas A&M uniforms for the team's matchup against Mississippi State and they are... something. Given the involvement of "ice" in the look, they do get a thumbs up from Steve Smith, however.
The Aggies' in-state rival, Texas, is going in a different direction by donning a little pink for breast cancer awareness when it hosts Baylor.
Fantastic look for Tennessee today at Neyland Stadium against Florida with an orange and white checkerboard look.
The Vols also got a nice shoutout from rapper Lil Jon.
NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt isn't wrong, this is one of the funnier things you'll see today from SEC referees.