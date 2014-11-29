CFB Social: Week 14 in college football through social media

Week 14 of college football is underway and social media is buzzing with the action. Here are the best tweets, vines, videos and more from across the country.
The Egg Bowl trophy is getting some extra attention after Ole Miss took it home.
When a bad day gets worse ...
It's rivalry week and nowhere does that mean more than in the two Midwest states of Ohio and Michigan. Just look at what happens in Columbus hospitals.
Tennessee is honoring Kansas City safety Eric Berry with a helmet sticker today as he deals with some serious medical issues.
Not sure Indiana QB Zander Diamont should have a lit cigar in the locker room, but he deserves to celebrate the Hoosiers' win over in-state rival Purdue.
It's a good thing the Apple Cup isn't being played in Seattle based on this photo of Washington's Husky Stadium.
Look who showed up at Clemson this week: none other than former USC great Keyshawn Johnson.
There was plenty of college football action on Friday this week and here are a few sights from around the country in case you missed them.