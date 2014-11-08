CFB Social: Week 11 in college football through social media

Week 11 of college football is underway and social media is buzzing with the action. Here are the best tweets, vines, videos and more from across the country.
Texas head coach Charlie Strong went crowd surfing to celebrate the Longhorns' upset of West Virginia.
Texas defensive tackle Malcolm Brown and former Aggies and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Casey Hampton shared a moment after the Longhorns' win over West Virginia.
In a classy gesture, Baylor QB Bryce Petty sent his best wishes to Oklahoma QB Trevor Knight, who was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter of the Bears' blowout win.
Kansas defeated Iowa State on Saturday, giving Jayhawks fans a rare opportunity to celebrate -- and they did it by bringing down the goal posts.
Looks like a couple of LSU cheerleaders have a thing for Tim Tebow.
Here's a look at Jordan-Hare Stadium before the Texas A&M-Auburn game.
Maybe Johnny Football can buy the Auburn fan a new TV.
TCU was not about to let a Kansas State fan in for free on Saturday.
Caption contest with this photo from Norman? Fans are probably not as welcoming as Bob Stoops is.
The Sooners donned their alternate uniforms Saturday, and they're pretty sharp as far as these things go nowadays.
Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson is not proud of his alma mater's defensive effort vs. Baylor.
Apparently these duds worked just fine for Gophers fans as Minnesota blew out Iowa to regain the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy.
Very cool looking thigh pads for Penn State today in the all-whites.
Kudos to Purdue for wearing these slick looking helmets in a nod to our troops ahead of Veterans' Day.
Few teams will have helmets as good looking as Old Dominion's today, however.
Saturday is one of the few times when country stars turn into competitors thanks to college football. Looks like Dierks Bentley was excited to see his Sun Devils take on the Irish, and they didn't disappoint.
Said Arizona State team sported some sharp grey uniforms for their big-time showdown with Notre Dame.
Also, Comcast appears to have gone back to the future with its preview for that ND-ASU game today.
Nothing like a little bet between governors. Not sure who would get the better prize, however, as both the Alabama and Louisiana specialties sound delicious.