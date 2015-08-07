CFB Social: Shawn Oakman is ready, no Twitter for SEC star

Published: Aug 07, 2015 at 06:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Here's a look at this week's best social-media posts from around college football.

All business

There are always a few college football players who swear off social media for the season, and go silent from August to December or January to focus on football. Most famously, Johnny Manziel did just that in his final season playing at Texas A&M. Ole Miss star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who is entering his junior season coming off of rehab from a horrifying broken leg and ankle dislocation, could be hinting at a season-long Twitter sign-off. Twitter might not be the same without him. Treadwell cracked CFB 24/7's list of the top players to follow on social media in 2015.

Baylor star focused

Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman, one of the nation's top pass rushers, says he's ready for college football to get started. His hair is, of course, in midseason form as well.

Hendrix artwork, CFB style

Who knew guitar legend Jimi Hendrix was once a big Pac-12 football fan? As a child, he did some artwork of various football teams in the Pac-12 (known as the Pacific Coast Conference at the time), including this depiction of USC football. Want to see more? Here is Hendrix's art of Oregon, as well as UCLA.

Buckner with the jam

Oregon defensive lineman DeForest Buckner has grown. A lot. Below, he provided fans with a glimpse of how he looked as a basketball player back in 2011 at Punahou High School in Hawaii. Today, Bucker tips the scales at 290 pounds. No wonder the senior is considered one of the most top linemen in the nation.

Dantonio has no apostrophe

When ESPN referenced Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio as former NBA coach Mike D'Antoni in a graphic during a round of interviews on the network's various platforms last week, it was naturally fodder for a Michigan blog. And the fact that it was displayed while Dantonio was being asked about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made the gaffe even more fun for Wolverines fans.

It wasn't, however, anything Michigan State fans will forget anytime soon. And it wasn't lost on Spartans star quarterback Connor Cook, either:

Milk does a body good

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who has said in the past that he consumed mass quantities of milk as a child in hopes of getting stronger, got a question along those lines from a young Wolverines fan this week. If you're into "awww" moments, it qualifies. For Harbaugh's response, see the full video.

Big beyond his years

What does 327 pounds really look like? Take a look at Tennessee freshman Kahlil McKenzie, the son of Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, pictured below. The guy standing beside McKenzie (at right) isn't some walk-on wide receiver. He's 6-4, 228-pound linebacker Darrell Taylor.

As you can see below, McKenzie showed in his first week of practice that he knows how to use that size, too.

Past his time

Ohio State's 55-year-old tight ends coach, Tim Hinton, decided to go through the same series of drills that college football players endure at the NFL Scouting Combine each February. Fortunately for us, (or perhaps unfortunately), it was captured on video.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More