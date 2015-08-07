CFB Social: Shawn Oakman is ready, no Twitter for SEC star

Here's a look at this week's best social-media posts from around college football.
All business
There are always a few college football players who swear off social media for the season, and go silent from August to December or January to focus on football. Most famously, Johnny Manziel did just that in his final season playing at Texas A&M. Ole Miss star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who is entering his junior season coming off of rehab from a horrifying broken leg and ankle dislocation, could be hinting at a season-long Twitter sign-off. Twitter might not be the same without him. Treadwell cracked CFB 24/7's list of the top players to follow on social media in 2015.
Baylor star focused
Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman, one of the nation's top pass rushers, says he's ready for college football to get started. His hair is, of course, in midseason form as well.
Hendrix artwork, CFB style
Who knew guitar legend Jimi Hendrix was once a big Pac-12 football fan? As a child, he did some artwork of various football teams in the Pac-12 (known as the Pacific Coast Conference at the time), including this depiction of USC football. Want to see more? Here is Hendrix's art of Oregon, as well as UCLA.
Buckner with the jam
Oregon defensive lineman DeForest Buckner has grown. A lot. Below, he provided fans with a glimpse of how he looked as a basketball player back in 2011 at Punahou High School in Hawaii. Today, Bucker tips the scales at 290 pounds. No wonder the senior is considered one of the most top linemen in the nation.
Dantonio has no apostrophe
When ESPN referenced Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio as former NBA coach Mike D'Antoni in a graphic during a round of interviews on the network's various platforms last week, it was naturally fodder for a Michigan blog. And the fact that it was displayed while Dantonio was being asked about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made the gaffe even more fun for Wolverines fans.
It wasn't, however, anything Michigan State fans will forget anytime soon. And it wasn't lost on Spartans star quarterback Connor Cook, either:
Milk does a body good
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who has said in the past that he consumed mass quantities of milk as a child in hopes of getting stronger, got a question along those lines from a young Wolverines fan this week. If you're into "awww" moments, it qualifies. For Harbaugh's response, see the full video.
Big beyond his years
What does 327 pounds really look like? Take a look at Tennessee freshman Kahlil McKenzie, the son of Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, pictured below. The guy standing beside McKenzie (at right) isn't some walk-on wide receiver. He's 6-4, 228-pound linebacker Darrell Taylor.
As you can see below, McKenzie showed in his first week of practice that he knows how to use that size, too.
Past his time
Ohio State's 55-year-old tight ends coach, Tim Hinton, decided to go through the same series of drills that college football players endure at the NFL Scouting Combine each February. Fortunately for us, (or perhaps unfortunately), it was captured on video.