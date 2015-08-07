CFB Social: Shawn Oakman is ready, no Twitter for SEC star

There are always a few college football players who swear off social media for the season, and go silent from August to December or January to focus on football. Most famously, Johnny Manziel did just that in his final season playing at Texas A&M. Ole Miss star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who is entering his junior season coming off of rehab from a horrifying broken leg and ankle dislocation, could be hinting at a season-long Twitter sign-off. Twitter might not be the same without him. Treadwell cracked CFB 24/7's list of the top players to follow on social media in 2015.