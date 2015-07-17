CFB Social: Ohio State's Cardale Jones flirts with Ronda Rousey

Here's a look at this week's best tweets, Instagram posts, vines and more from around college football.
Buckeye QB flirts with Rousey
Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones did a little Twitter flirting with Ronda Rousey this week prior to the ESPYs, drawing a video response from the UFC star:
Oklahoma State connection
Oklahoma State's football stadium is named in honor of wealthy booster T. Boone Pickens, and Pickens might be willing to share the stadium title with former Oklahoma State star Dez Bryant, if the price is right. The wide receiver has just a bit more financial flexibility after signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. The contract included a $20 million signing bonus.
Meyer hangs with Snoop Dogg
Here's Ohio State coach Urban Meyer video bombing Snoop Dogg during Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities this week. The two posed for a photo, as well.
Strong as an Oak
Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman's physical prowess has been documented here before, but here's a reminder: Dude is freakishly strong. There's no way to tell how many plates are dangling from Oakman's weight belt here, but if we are to believe his hashtag, he's doing pull-ups with an extra 120 pounds added to his 280-pound frame.
Oakman might not even be the strongest guy on the Baylor football team, though. As a tweet from Baylor football's official account reminded everyone this week, College Football 24/7 already selected Baylor's Andrew Billings as CFB's strongest player.
Mad respect
USC wide receiver JuJu Smith was among the Trojans to meet Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt on his visit to USC this week. And based on Smith's caption, it appears Watt beat Smith at his own game. Star Trojans linebacker Su'a Cravens was impressed, too, and Watt expressed his gratitude for the Trojans' warm welcome.
Watch out!
The camera crews surrounding coaches at SEC Media Days create quite a throng when the coaches move from one interview room to another, and with most walking backward to get a good shot of any given coach, they are at some peril for what might be behind them. LSU coach Les Miles did his best to direct safe traffic Thursday, but couldn't save one mishap in particular.
Happy 50th
Cal linebacker Hardy Nickerson, Jr., took to Instagram to wish his dad, a coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Pro Bowl linebacker, a happy 50th birthday this week -- with a lot more than 50 balloons.