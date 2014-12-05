CFB Social: Miraculous Hail Mary, coaching hires and more

Published: Dec 05, 2014 at 02:07 AM

The College Football 24/7 home page and @NFL_CFB Twitter account are great ways to keep up with all the major news surrounding the college game. But what about the things that pop up on social media and don't make the headlines?

Well, we've come to answer that call by scouring Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social-media networks most coaches can't pronounce to find some of the best posts. Here are some of the things that caught our eye this week:

Miss the incredible Hail Mary on Thursday night that lit up the interwebs? Here's a look at UCF sneaking out of ECU with a share of the AAC title thanks to one crazy play.

Post by American Athletic Conference.

AND the Knights got quite the treat for the flight home.

A pair of Detroit Lions naturally had a bet over the result of last week's North Carolina-North Carolina State game, and things didn't turn out so well for former Tar Heel Eric Ebron.

How cool is this? The director of development and community relations from Ohio State (Marion campus) sent this letter to Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner after he went over to check on Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett after the latter was injured last week.

Gardner wasn't the only one to receive a letter, as West Virginia signal-caller Clint Trickett got a lovely note from Kansas State coach Bill Snyder.

Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty suffered a concussion last Saturday but tried to have some fun with the situation on Twitter.

The coaching search at Florida wrapped up this week with the hire of Colorado State coach Jim McElwain, who sent out a heartfelt thanks to all of the Rams' supporters when the news became official.

The @FauxPelini account is one of the funniest follows on Twitter and he went on an epic rant after news spread that Nebraska hired Mike Riley. Here are a few highlights.

Both Riley and McElwain's former quarterbacks wished their old coaches good luck with some classy tweets.

In the great TCU/Baylor College Football Playoff debate, Texas fast food institution Whataburger has spoken.

Arizona is in the Pac-12 Championship Game, so that's an excuse to post this photo because... well, because.

Marcus Mariota is putting together a terrific Heisman Trophy candidacy, as this nifty Instagram video illustrates.

The downside of coaching searches? Michigan running back Ty Isaac, who transferred from USC, has a word of warning.

On the bright side for the Wolverines, there's plenty of interest in the opening in Ann Arbor.

Finally, the Mountain West title game in Boise might get a little chilly.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

