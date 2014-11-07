CFB Social: Michigan State hype video among week's highlights

The College Football 24/7 home page and @NFL_CFB Twitter account are great ways to keep up with all the major news surrounding the college game. But what about the things that pop up on social media and don't make the headlines?
One of the weekend's biggest games is the Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Michigan State. Naturally, the Spartans are getting excited about the matchup and produced this hype video.
Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork has been mixing it up with a few rival fans on Twitter after the Rebels suffered a heartbreaking loss to Auburn last week. You probably shouldn't be tweeting things at this particular AD, given one of his responses that went viral.
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs led a great comeback win over South Carolina last week and was justly rewarded in his classes this week as a result.
This is West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett. And we're going to leave it right there.
Neat idea by Colorado State to promote its star wide receiver, Rashard Higgins, for the Biletnikoff Award.
Thursday was the birthday of late American hero and former Arizona State and Arizona Cardinals star Pat Tillman. The Sun Devils honored him via social media.
Big game in Salt Lake City between Oregon and Utah on Saturday night. Bet the people who bought tickets in Maine are quite fanatical about their Ducks based on this map.
LSU head coach Les Miles remains the best character in the sport and celebrated his birthday this week.
Impressive eye black display last week by UCLA as it knocked off Arizona.
Washington's football program played host to a unique visitor this week: An Australian rugby team.
Oklahoma unveiled its uniforms for Saturday's Big 12 game against Baylor in a unique way on Twitter.
By virtue of defeating Army and Navy already this season, Air Force reclaimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and it just recently made its way to Colorado Springs.
Cool shot of Yankee Stadium as the venue prepared to host Saturday's Army-UConn football game.
Nice of Washington State's president to acknowledge how much injured quarterback Connor Halliday meant to the football program and the school.
Speaking of Halliday, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt had a good chat with the QB this week.
And speaking of the Cougars, this photo has quite a few school legends in one shot.
Neat marketing campaign put on by San Diego State for its upcoming homecoming game. It appears the school channeled popular street artist Banksy.
Election Day was Tuesday and there was certainly a college football tie-in in many areas of the country, as Todd Gurley, Amari Cooper and Jim Harbaugh can attest.