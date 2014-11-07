CFB Social: Michigan State hype video among week's highlights

Published: Nov 07, 2014 at 05:14 AM

The College Football 24/7 home page and @NFL_CFB Twitter account are great ways to keep up with all the major news surrounding the college game. But what about the things that pop up on social media and don't make the headlines?

Well, we've come to answer that call by scouring Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social-media networks most coaches can't pronounce to find some of the best posts. Here are some of the things that caught our eye this week:

One of the weekend's biggest games is the Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Michigan State. Naturally, the Spartans are getting excited about the matchup and produced this hype video.

Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork has been mixing it up with a few rival fans on Twitter after the Rebels suffered a heartbreaking loss to Auburn last week. You probably shouldn't be tweeting things at this particular AD, given one of his responses that went viral.

Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs led a great comeback win over South Carolina last week and was justly rewarded in his classes this week as a result.

This is West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett. And we're going to leave it right there.

Neat idea by Colorado State to promote its star wide receiver, Rashard Higgins, for the Biletnikoff Award.

Thursday was the birthday of late American hero and former Arizona State and Arizona Cardinals star Pat Tillman. The Sun Devils honored him via social media.

Big game in Salt Lake City between Oregon and Utah on Saturday night. Bet the people who bought tickets in Maine are quite fanatical about their Ducks based on this map.

LSU head coach Les Miles remains the best character in the sport and celebrated his birthday this week.

Impressive eye black display last week by UCLA as it knocked off Arizona.

Washington's football program played host to a unique visitor this week: An Australian rugby team.

Oklahoma unveiled its uniforms for Saturday's Big 12 game against Baylor in a unique way on Twitter.

By virtue of defeating Army and Navy already this season, Air Force reclaimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and it just recently made its way to Colorado Springs.

Cool shot of Yankee Stadium as the venue prepared to host Saturday's Army-UConn football game.

Nice of Washington State's president to acknowledge how much injured quarterback Connor Halliday meant to the football program and the school.

Speaking of Halliday, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt had a good chat with the QB this week.

And speaking of the Cougars, this photo has quite a few school legends in one shot.

Neat marketing campaign put on by San Diego State for its upcoming homecoming game. It appears the school channeled popular street artist Banksy.

Election Day was Tuesday and there was certainly a college football tie-in in many areas of the country, as Todd Gurley, Amari Cooper and Jim Harbaugh can attest.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More