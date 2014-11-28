CFB Social: Governor tries to help Buckeyes' case to committee

Published: Nov 28, 2014 at 04:38 AM

The College Football 24/7 home page and @NFL_CFB Twitter account are great ways to keep up with all the major news surrounding the college game. But what about the things that pop up on social media and don't make the headlines?

Well, we've come to answer that call by scouring Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social-media networks most coaches can't pronounce to find some of the best posts. Here are some of the things that caught our eye this week:

It's rivalry week, and Ohio State is in the thick of the race to make the College Football Playoff. Ohio governor John Kasich decided to kill two birds with one stone as a result, taking a shot at Michigan in a recent proclamation while declaring members of the selection committee as honorary Ohioans. It might not work to the Buckeyes' advantage, but you have to pull out all the stops.

St. Louis Rams linebacker and former Buckeye James Laurinaitis is also getting in on the act by removing the 'M' from his name on Twitter and showing off his gold-pants memento he received after winning the rivalry game back in the day.

Oklahoma's Samaje Perine broke Melvin Gordon's week-old FBS single-game rushing record against Kansas and received the Taiwanese animation treatment as a result.

A student reporter made headlines last week when he discussed "Girls, Jesus and Marcus Mariota" in an Oregon press conference. Well, the middle-schooler met his hero this week as a result.

Now this is how you troll your rivals ahead of a game against Minnesota that will determine who goes to the Big Ten Championship Game.

All anybody could talk about since last Sunday was Odell Beckham Jr.'s ridiculous catch against the Dallas Cowboys. Northwestern wanted to remind folks that Wildcats WR Mike McHugh made a similar grab earlier this season.

Speaking of that Beckham catch, Biletnikoff Award front-runner Amari Cooper had a good reaction to that grab.

Florida DE Dante Fowler appears to be sending a bit of a message toward Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston.

Just a fantastic photo from a Louisville fan after last week's win at Notre Dame.

We'd agree that LSU fans won the Thanksgiving tailgate this year based on this photo.

Boise State signee Brett Rypien broke his uncle Mark's state passing record this week and Broncos quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Mike Sanford passed along his congratulations.

Colorado's football team hasn't been great in some time, but Boulder is still one of the most picturesque settings in the country for a college football game, as evidenced by these shots from a Buffs staffer.

It's rivalry week around the country, in case you didn't notice.

Finally, hope your family had a great Thanksgiving!

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

