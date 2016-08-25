CFB season preview: Fearless predictions for top prospects

By the time we roll around to the winter, Ohio State senior Pat Elflein will be discussed as the top center in the 2017 NFL Draft, and a potential first-round selection. In recent years, the emphasis on centers has seemingly increased, and Alabama's Ryan Kelly in 2016 is a great example of the esteem in which the position is now held. Many scouts did not have him in their top 50 prospects when the evaluation began in earnest, but by the time it was said and done, the Colts took him with their first pick (18th overall). And don't forget about Travis Frederick, the two-time Pro Bowl center who went 31st overall to the Cowboys in 2013.