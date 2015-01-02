CFB Playoff title game: Surprising matchup is glorious

Sure, neither Oregon nor Ohio State was perfect, as each suffered a loss that has grown more puzzling by the week (Oregon lost to Arizona, and Ohio State lost to Virginia Tech) as the squads have grown and gotten better as the season has gone on. Both, however, used their offensive tempo and skill-position players to their advantage to wind up where each ultimately wanted to be. If at times it looked like the opposing defenses were huffing and puffing a bit on New Year's Day, that's because they were. Florida State players, in particular, denied that was the case, but their tired faces told the story of the Rose Bowl and certainly contributed to Oregon's onslaught in the third quarter that turned the game into a rout (with the help of some offensive turnovers, of course).