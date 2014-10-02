CFB Playoff Scenarios: How Week 6 could impact race

The implications: Nebraska (5-0) is the only unbeaten team in the Big Ten, but this is the Huskers' first real test. A victory in East Lansing would do two things: It would thrust the Huskers into the hunt for a playoff spot and it almost certainly would mean Nebraska would be 9-0 when it travels to Wisconsin for a game that very likely would determine the Big Ten West title on Nov. 15 (truth be told, even if the Huskers lose this week, the game vs. Wisconsin likely will be for the division title). Tailback Ameer Abdullah leads the nation in rushing, but the Huskers' secondary looks ripe for the picking for Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook. The Spartans already have one loss, falling at Oregon, but they're the highest-ranked Big Ten team -- and also look to be the most complete team in the league. This is their toughest remaining game, and they obviously have to win out to have a shot at a playoff bid.