CFB Playoff Scenarios: How Week 2 could impact race

» Oregon beats Michigan State: Even if the Spartans run the table the rest of the season and finish 12-1, who exactly will they have beaten? Ohio State without Miller. Michigan. Penn State. But there is no Iowa, Nebraska or Wisconsin on the regular-season schedule, and even beating one of those teams in the Big Ten title game seems unlikely to be enough to propel the Spartans into the top four. (Now, if the champs in the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC have two losses apiece, everything changes). For Oregon, beating Michigan State would be a big achievement because -- right now, at least -- the Spartans look like the best team on Oregon's schedule.