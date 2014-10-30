CFB Playoff Scenarios: How Week 10 will impact playoff race

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 07:21 AM

Every Thursday during the season, we'll take a look at the big game(s) during the upcoming weekend that will have the biggest impact on the playoff chase.

The release of the College Football Playoff selection committee's first top 25 rankings of the season has led to numerous "what if?" scenarios in terms of the four teams that will be selected for the playoff.

>> College Football Playoff Picture: If the season ended today

For instance, what if Florida State loses to Louisville on Thursday night? And what if a Pac-12 or SEC team has two losses -- does it fall out of the running for one of the four spots?

There's a lot of those "what if?" questions that will be floating around this weekend -- enough, in fact, that we are going to discuss the topic Thursday and Friday this week. This story will focus on No. 2 Florida State; Friday, there will be a piece talking about the one-loss teams and which ones look to have a legit shot at making the playoff field.

Florida State's season would make for a great soap opera, as there seems to be some off-field issue that crops up weekly. This week, the issue centers on starting tailback/leading rusher Karlos Williams. Thus far, FSU has been able to put aside the issues and get it done on the field (though home wins over Clemson and Notre Dame were anything but easy). This week, FSU has taken its team and its accompanying baggage on the road to play Louisville.

Normally, a Bobby Petrino-coached team would be a threat because of its offense. That's not the case this season. Louisville's defense is stout (allowing just 244.8 yards per game in ACC play) and gives the Cardinals a chance to upset the Seminoles. The irony is that Petrino's offense doesn't look to be good enough to cause FSU any issues.

If Florida State wins

The implications: FSU looks good for an unbeaten regular-season if it can beat Louisville. And an unbeaten Seminoles team obviously is going to be in the playoff. The rest of the schedule after Thursday night: vs. Virginia, at Miami, vs. Boston College and vs. Florida. Even when you include Louisville, FSU's defense faces just one potent offense the rest of the way, and that's Miami's. Louisville, UVa, B.C. and Florida scare no one with their offenses. And while UM's offense is good, its defense isn't. In short, a win Thursday night and FSU is in excellent shape -- the best of anyone -- for the playoff.

If Florida State loses

The implications: The issue for the Seminoles is that if they lose, the remaining schedule doesn't provide them an opportunity for a marquee win. Thus, a loss to Louisville almost certainly takes FSU out of the playoff discussion, assuming there isn't a rash of losses by teams that currently have one loss. The win over Notre Dame is a good one. But that's the only opponent currently in the selection committee's top 20. Clemson is 21st this week and shouldn't lose the rest of the way, but the Tigers don't have a win over a team in the top 25 and won't have the chance to get one. Thus, a loss at Louisville and an FSU team that is the most talented in the nation likely is looking at an Orange Bowl berth.

Other games with playoff implications

» Utah at Arizona State: Both these Pac-12 South schools have one loss; that means the winner will keep its playoff hopes alive and the loser is going to have a tough time winning the division. And if the winner can finish the regular season (including the Pac-12 title game) with one loss? It will be in the playoff, considering the schedule it will have played.

» Auburn at Mississippi: The biggest game of the weekend (and one that will be discussed more in depth Friday) matches two one-loss teams. Ole Miss can go from potential national titlist to potentially heading to the Citrus Bowl in a two-week stretch if it loses for the second week in a row; the Rebels are coming off a physical loss to LSU. As for Auburn, the Tigers already have lost at Mississippi State, play in Oxford this weekend and also have road games left against Georgia and Alabama. In short, if the Tigers get through the regular season with one loss, they undoubtedly will deserve a playoff spot.

» Arkansas at Mississippi State: The top-ranked Bulldogs had to exert themselves last week to win at Kentucky. They will be at home in front of their cowbell-ringing fans this week, and while the Razorbacks certainly are dangerous on the ground, they also are one-dimensional offensively. Top-ranked teams don't lose to one-dimensional offenses. (Well, they shouldn't, anyway.)

» TCU at West Virginia: TCU is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the playoff committee's ranking and this is the toughest remaining road game for the Horned Frogs. Their toughest remaining game overall is next week, when Kansas State visits Fort Worth. TCU already has beaten Oklahoma and lost to Baylor, when it blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead. As for WVU, the two-loss Mountaineers aren't going to be in the playoff, but they still have a shot at the Big 12 title if they win this. And they also have an opportunity to end TCU's playoff hopes.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE