CFB Hot Seat Watch: Will Muschamp, Brady Hoke on thin ice

Michigan's Brady Hoke and Florida's Will Muschamp were hired about a month apart after the 2010 season, and they seem likely to be joining the ranks of the unemployed around the same time, too. Hoke's Michigan team beat Penn State, but was anyone really impressed? As for Muschamp and Florida, they let a golden opportunity to beat LSU slip away in the final minute because of -- everyone together now -- an interception by Jeff Driskel, who is as beleaguered as Muschamp.