CFB Hot Seat Watch: Will Muschamp, Brady Hoke on thin ice

Two coaches share the hottest-seat designation this week.
Michigan's Brady Hoke and Florida's Will Muschamp were hired about a month apart after the 2010 season, and they seem likely to be joining the ranks of the unemployed around the same time, too. Hoke's Michigan team beat Penn State, but was anyone really impressed? As for Muschamp and Florida, they let a golden opportunity to beat LSU slip away in the final minute because of -- everyone together now -- an interception by Jeff Driskel, who is as beleaguered as Muschamp.
Meanwhile, we're barely into mid-October, and there already are three coaching vacancies (Kansas, SMU, and Troy).
By no means is this a complete list of the hot-seat coaches. These are just the guys on the hottest seats this week. This list will be updated on a weekly basis as coaches' fortunes rise and fall.
Already gone
10. Tony Levine, Houston
9. Al Golden, Miami
8. Larry Fedora, North Carolina
7. Kevin Wilson, Indiana
6. Paul Petrino, Idaho
5. Norm Chow, Hawaii
4. Tim Beckman, Illinois
3. Bill Blankenship, Tulsa
1B. Brady Hoke, Michigan
1A. Will Muschamp, Florida
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.