CFB Hot Seat Watch: Heat turned up on Michigan's Brady Hoke

Michigan coach Brady Hoke entered the season on the hot seat. That thing is a-blazin' now.
A horrible week at Michigan ended with a loss to Rutgers in which the Scarlet Knights -- whose best offensive player, tailback Paul James, has been lost for the season -- rolled up 476 yards on the Wolverines. Rutgers couldn't run, but the Wolverines couldn't stymie Scarlet Knights quarterback Gary Nova, who torched them for 402 yards.
The Wolverines will try to regroup this week in advance of Saturday's home game against Penn State, but the season already looks to have spun out of control.
Meanwhile, we're barely into October, and there already are three coaching vacancies (Kansas, SMU and Troy). Long-time Troy coach Larry Blakeney, who was on this list last week, announced Sunday that he will retire at the end of the season.
By no means is this a complete list of the hot-seat coaches. These are just the guys on the hottest seats this week. This list will be updated on a weekly basis as coaches' fortunes rise and fall.
Already gone
The particulars: SMU's June Jones resigned Sept. 8, Kansas Charlie Weis was fired Sept. 28 and Troy coach Larry Blakeney announced Sunday that he will retire at the end of the season.
10. Al Golden, Miami
9. Larry Fedora, North Carolina
8. Tony Levine, Houston
7. Kevin Wilson, Indiana
6. Paul Petrino, Idaho
5. Tim Beckman, Illinois
4. Bill Blankenship, Tulsa
3. Norm Chow, Hawaii
2. Will Muschamp, Florida
1. Brady Hoke, Michigan
