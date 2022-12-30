Around the NFL

CeeDee Lamb becomes first Cowboys WR since Terrell Owens with 3 consecutive 100-yard games

Published: Dec 30, 2022 at 08:16 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It wasn't a pretty performance from the Dallas Cowboys, beating a Tennessee Titans team sitting several starters, 27-13, on Thursday night. But a win is a win.

The Cowboys offense went through ups and downs again Thursday, with three Dak Prescott turnovers helping keep the game close into the fourth quarter. But No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb continued his hot streak.

Lamb caught 11 of 14 targets for 100 yards. It marked the third straight game the star wideout has breached the 100-yard plateau. The last Cowboys player to have at least three consecutive games with 100-plus receiving yards was Terrell Owens in 2007 (four consecutive in Weeks 7-11), per NFL Research.

"I always wanna finish strong," Lamb said. "That's always been my forte. I always have the most confidence in myself and belief in myself and my teammates that we're all gonna get our job done. 100 yards is just the icing on the cake."

In 16 games, Lamb has compiled 102 catches, becoming just the third player in Cowboys history with 100-plus receptions in a season (Michael Irvin in 1995, Jason Witten in 2012).

Lamb has been the clear No. 1 target in the Cowboys' offense since the club traded away Amari Cooper in the offseason. The addition of T.Y. Hilton two weeks ago has aided the Dallas passing game. Hilton generated four catches for 50 yards Thursday, putting him over the 50-yard mark in each of his games with Dallas. Only two other Cowboys receivers have more games of 50-plus yards (Lamb, Noah Brown).

"It builds our confidence," Lamb said of Hilton's integration. "It keeps the ball rolling. In this league, all you need is time and downs. If we can get those, with the weapons we have, he's just a key element to it. [We just need to] keep building, and they can double me all they want.

"Come on."

Thursday's Cowboys victory kept the heat on Philadelphia to win a game to clinch the NFC East.

Lamb, however, noted that the Dallas offense still needs to smooth out the operation and cut out the turnovers to make a deep postseason run.

"We've still got a ways to go, honestly," said Lamb. "Capitalizing on all our mistakes, I feel like if we can do that, bro, we can be great."

