Cedric Ogbuehi moving back to right tackle for Texas A&M

"On bigger guys, that's a problem. I wouldn't look to see him for the remainder of the regular season," TAMU coach Kevin Sumlin said of Ifedi. "We'll probably get him back for the bowl game. You saw us scramble a bit. We moved Ced (Ogbuehi) to right tackle and moved Jarvis (Harrison) out of guard to left tackle, and we went with (Garrett) Gramling and (Joe) Cheek inside there. That's where we are."