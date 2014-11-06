Cedric Ogbuehi moving back to right tackle for Texas A&M

It's a good thing Cedric Ogbuehi had his first-round draft grade long before he made the anticipated move from right tackle to left tackle for Texas A&M. Because after just nine starts at the Aggies' coveted left tackle spot -- which has produced top-10 picks in each of the past two drafts -- the senior is moving back to right tackle.
Right tackle Germain Ifedi, who is expected to move to left tackle for the Aggies next season, has a knee sprain that will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. In response, the Aggies' coaching staff has moved Ogbuehi back to right tackle, where he played last season, and moved guard Jarvis Harrison to left tackle.
"On bigger guys, that's a problem. I wouldn't look to see him for the remainder of the regular season," TAMU coach Kevin Sumlin said of Ifedi. "We'll probably get him back for the bowl game. You saw us scramble a bit. We moved Ced (Ogbuehi) to right tackle and moved Jarvis (Harrison) out of guard to left tackle, and we went with (Garrett) Gramling and (Joe) Cheek inside there. That's where we are."
Ogbuehi, a senior, is considered one of the elite offensive tackle prospects for the 2015 NFL Draft. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks put Ogbuehi at the top of his look at the best offensive tackles in the college game before the season began.
It won't be the first time Harrison has been moved to tackle in an emergency. Ogbuehi was injured last season, and Harrison was the right tackle substitute for that injury, as well.
Former Texas A&M left tackles Luke Joeckel and Jake Matthews were first-round picks of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in 2013 and 2014, respectively.