CeCe Jefferson, Martez Ivey to Florida; Byron Cowart to Auburn

Ivey grew up a Florida fan in Apopka, which is just outside Orlando, and his signing is big for McElwain, whose team lacks offensive linemen. Ivey will see the field this fall because of that lack of depth. Jefferson grew up about 60 miles from Florida's campus, and his pass-rush skills almost certainly will lead to him seeing the field this season. Jefferson's position coach will be Terrell Williams, who had spent the past three seasons as defensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders before he was hired last month by McElwain. Cowart has a close relationship with new Auburn defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who used to be Florida's coach. Cowart would see immediate playing time this fall for an Auburn defense that lacked a consistent pass rush in 2014. USC, whichy has the nation's No. 2 recruiting class, has a solid secondary, but Marshall is too talented not to play in the fall.