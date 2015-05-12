CB Wayne Lyons transfers to Michigan from Stanford

Cornerback Wayne Lyons finally will get to play for Jim Harbaugh after all.
Michigan officially announced that Lyons was transferring from Stanford for his final season of eligibility. Lyons was recruited to Stanford when Harbaugh still was the Cardinal's coach. Harbaugh left to coach the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 7, 2011, and Lyons committed to Stanford on Jan. 8.
Lyons, who started seven games for Stanford last season, is expected to start at corner for Michigan. He is the second important graduate transfer for Michigan; the other is quarterback Jake Rudock, who transferred from Iowa. Like Rudock, Lyons is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Weber State punter Blake O'Neill is another graduate transfer eligible to play for the Wolverines this fall.
Lyons (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) was considered one of the nation's top high school safeties during the recruiting process, but corner was his position at Stanford. He majored in architectural design at Stanford and will seek a graduate degree in social work at Michigan. Lyons has the size, football IQ and athleticism to be a late-round prospect in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he needs to play with more consistency this fall.
His transfer to Michigan was seen as a given once his mother, Gwendolyn Bush, was hired by the football program as Michigan's director of player development in February. That job was one of several new positions created by Harbaugh. Bush had been an administrator in the Broward County, Fla., school system. Fort Lauderdale is in Broward County, one of the most fertile recruiting areas in the nation.
