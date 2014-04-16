CB Victor Hampton arrested following dispute with sister

Columbia, S.C., police were called to a residence on April 6 where the two were found in a heated argument that escalated to the point that both had to be arrested. Hampton, who is projected as a third-day draft choice for the May 8-10 draft, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to gogamecocks.com, the incident report indicated that the siblings were "threatening each other, calling each other obscene names (and) using fighting words and stances." As well, Hampton's sister reportedly had to be restrained from her brother. Hampton's NFL.com draft profile notes he has had anger management issues in the past.