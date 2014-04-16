 Skip to main content
CB Victor Hampton arrested following dispute with sister

Published: Apr 16, 2014 at 10:33 AM
Chase Goodbread

South Carolina cornerback and NFL draft prospect Vic Hampton has been arrested for an alleged dispute with his sister, Victoria Hampton, adding yet another layer of concern for NFL clubs where his discipline record and character are concerned.

Columbia, S.C., police were called to a residence on April 6 where the two were found in a heated argument that escalated to the point that both had to be arrested. Hampton, who is projected as a third-day draft choice for the May 8-10 draft, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to gogamecocks.com, the incident report indicated that the siblings were "threatening each other, calling each other obscene names (and) using fighting words and stances." As well, Hampton's sister reportedly had to be restrained from her brother. Hampton's NFL.com draft profile notes he has had anger management issues in the past.

Earlier this week, Hampton reportedly hung up on gogamecocks.com when reached about a tmz.com report that he is wanted for questioning regarding fight at a New York nightclub. Gamecocks defensive lineman Kelcy Quarles was angered by the report, which also named him as being wanted for questioning, insisting he was never at the club.

With the draft just three weeks away, an arrest is the last thing Hampton needs where his draft status is concerned.

In media interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine, Hampton conceded he had discipline issues early in his college career, and said a primary reason he attended four high schools was that he too often found himself in what his mother believed to be the wrong crowd.

Hampton was briefly dismissed from the South Carolina football team as a freshman in 2011 and character is among the concerns NFL scouts have about his potential as a pro football player. He addressed those concerns at the combine with both NFL clubs and the media, but the latest incidents won't help his draft case in the least. For a day-three prospect such as Hampton, flags about his off-field behavior could significantly impact his draft status, particularly if NFL clubs believe there are plenty of cornerbacks of equal talent and of no character risk.

