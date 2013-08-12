CB Donaldven Manning decides to leave Virginia Tech

Fuller (5-11, 193), from Baltimore, was a consensus national top-20 recruit and the centerpiece of the Hokies' recruiting class. He arrived on campus during the summer and quickly impressed coaches during fall camp; at the least, he is expected to be the Hokies' main nickelback this fall. Facyson (6-2, 188), from the Atlanta area, enrolled early and went through spring drills. He continued his rapid ascent up the depth chart during fall camp and bypassed Manning, a former high school star in Miami.