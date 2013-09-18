CB Darqueze Dennard will be in spotlight for Michigan State

Dennard is in his third season as a fulltime starter and generally considered one of the top three senior corners in the nation. He is comfortable in press coverage, has good speed (a consistent 4.5 in the 40) and is physical. Dennard already has five pass breakups this season, giving him 20 for his career. He had three picks and seven pass breakups last season, when he played through a sports hernia suffered in September; he required surgery after the season.