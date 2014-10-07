Catch of the Year alert: One-handed grab by Div. II receiver

Lost in all the chaos of Separation Saturday that scrambled every FBS poll and power ranking out there was a Div. II game between two West Virginia schools that would have flown completely under the radar if not for a receiver named Fabian Guerra.
Guerra, a Fairmont State sophomore out of Miami, went over two Concord defenders, reaching across his body and grabbing the ball with one hand. This catch on the same day was more meaningful, but Guerra's might be the best of the year. Certainly, it's a nominee.
Fairmont State coach Jason Woodman, a former assistant under several legendary FBS coaches, including Nick Saban, Les Miles, Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Bowden, told the school's website that the catch was possibly the best he had ever seen.