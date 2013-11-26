Cast of LSU underclassmen considering early jump to NFL

Landry and Beckham are expected to leave for the NFL. For them, staying at LSU would mean starting over with a rookie quarterback, as starter Zach Mettenberger is a fifth-year senior. Blue reportedly will participate in a ceremony honoring seniors on Senior Day this Friday for the Tigers' final home game of the season against Arkansas; a clear sign of his intentions, though he hasn't announced a decision. Hill, who brought legal baggage into his college career and added to it as a sophomore, is reportedly likely to leave as well.