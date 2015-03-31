Casserly: Winston not as good as Sam Bradford out of college

Published: Mar 31, 2015 at 01:29 PM

Despite mixed reviews on how he performed at Florida State's pro day, there is seemingly nothing stopping quarterback Jameis Winston from going No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

» Mayock: I'm not there yet with Winston as No. 1 pick

But how does Winston measure up against other signal-callers who went high in the draft? According to former general manager and current NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly, pretty well.

"I think he's better than RG3, better than Cam Newton, better than Blake Bortles," Casserly said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "I do not think he's as good as Matt Stafford or Sam Bradford, who were also picked first."

Newton, of course, did go first overall and has had a pretty good start to his career in Carolina after setting a number of records and leading his team to the playoffs. While the jury is still out on a number of others, like Robert Griffin III in Washington, it's not hard to understand why Winston is being mentioned in the same sentence as other quarterbacks who have gone in the top five of the draft.

In addition to being the top-ranked signal-caller in this year's class of draft prospects, Winston has been praised for his accuracy, anticipation, and pocket awareness, which will help him make an easier transition to an NFL offense than some of his peers. While there are concerns over Winston's off-the-field issues, his talent is going to be appealing for a franchise in need of a quarterback. In addition, the change to rookie contracts in the new collective bargaining agreement does limit the Bucs' risk in taking Winston at No. 1, unlike other teams in the past.

"If you think this guy has the talent, to me, you say to ownership that you know there's an element of risk about maturity, but this guy has the talent -- take him," Casserly added. "If it doesn't work out, the next year you do the same thing, and you're paying for a backup quarterback at that point. To me the decision has changed dramatically when you're not paying the guy $50 million guaranteed."

A quarterback that's better than somebody like Newton for the price of a backup signal-caller certainly sounds like an appealing situation for the Bucs if that ends up being the case.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 