Casserly mock draft 5.0: Myles Jack free-falls to Falcons

Published: Apr 25, 2016 at 06:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Charley_Casserly_1400x1000
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

More ready to play than Carson Wentz. Quick release coupled with quick decision-making. They have been a QB away from being in the playoffs.

Reminds me of Joe Flacco, but more athletic.

Both starting tackles -- King Dunlap and Joe Barksdale -- are signed. But Tunsil is a future Pro Bowl player.

Will win more games for them this year than any other player.

Gives Jaguars a bookend to Dante Fowler.

Completes the remake of the Ravens' secondary.

They won when their offensive line was good.

The Browns will probably trade out of this pick.

Excellent corner who can play man coverage, which will be a big part of the Bucs' defense.

They have been weak at linebacker for a while. Floyd also gives them another pass rusher, which is something the Giants love.

The Bears need a big run-stuffing end in their 3-4 defense.

Pass rush is a top priority for the Saints.

They continue to build their defensive line in an effort to beat New England.

Major need is at middle linebacker. Very instinctive player.

They will fill their need at right tackle and keep all of those extra picks.

Fills a need to help protect Matt Stafford. Do they move Riley Reiff to the right side?

Falcons decide to take a gamble on the potential Pro Bowl player who drops because of long-term knee concerns.

They need to improve on their pass rush.

Buffalo sees too much talent to pass on him. Will help on inside pass rush.

The pass rushers are gone so they take a cornerback and just keep blitzing to get pressure.

Helps improve the Redskins' run defense.

They need to add speed to their offense.

Teddy Bridgewater needs some weapons.

Fills a big need created by the free-agency losses of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

Some will say this is a reach but he is my next best cornerback.

He fits the run-and-chase style of the Seahawks' defense.

Replaces B.J. Raji at nose tackle.

Fills void left by Sean Smith.

They got Chandler Jones to rush the passer. Alexander fills their other major need at cornerback.

Both of Carolina's starting defensive tackles will be free agents over the next two years.

Major need for Denver. Will end up starting as a rookie.

