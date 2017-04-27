Casserly mock draft 5.0: Browns, Cardinals trade for QBs

Published: Apr 27, 2017 at 04:09 AM
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

School: Texas A&M. Excellent pass rusher. Mitchell Trubisky could still be in play.

School: Stanford. They couldn't talk themselves into a quarterback.

School: LSU. Adams is a big, physical, do-it-all player.

(PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS) The Browns trade up to get their quarterback.

School: Clemson. Titans grab their receiver now; too much of a risk to wait until No. 18.

School: LSU. In my opinion, Fournette is the best player in the draft.

School: Alabama. The Chargers need an inside pass rusher.

School: Stanford. The versatile McCaffrey can fill several roles for the Panthers.

School: Temple. Reddick can fill two needs: LB and pass rusher.

School: Ohio State. Major need, but do they take a quarterback?

School: Alabama. If Lattimore is this close, will they try to trade up and get him?

(PROJECTED TRADE DOWN WITH BROWNS FROM NO. 4) School: Clemson. Blake Bortles is in the last year of his rookie deal. Tom Coughlin will love Watson's leadership.

School: Western Michigan. Cardinals take Larry Fitzgerald's eventual replacement.

School: Washington. A speed wide receiver for Carson Wentz, but does "Trader Howie" make a move for a cornerback instead?

School: Alabama. Passing up the best player on board is difficult.

School: Alabama. The slide stops here for Foster.

School: Ohio State. The Redskins lack a true free safety.

School: Tennessee. They get the pass rusher they have been seeking.

School: Florida State. The Buccaneers have had success with FSU players.

School: Wisconsin. Left tackle is a major need for the Broncos, but is Garett Bolles a better pick?

School: Missouri. A bookend for Ziggy Ansah.

School: Wisconsin. The Dolphins get a relentless outside linebacker and pass rusher.

School: Utah. Bolles will play left tackle, allowing the Giants to move Ereck Flowers to his natural right tackle position.

School: Florida. Davis has good speed, range, and instincts.

School: Alabama. They need to solidify the right tackle position.

School: LSU. Whether Richard Sherman is in Seattle or not, the Seahawks need another corner. Offensive line could come later.

School: Vanderbilt. Cunningham is a fast and athletic player with instincts.

School: Washington. Free agency losses will dictate the Cowboys' draft. King is a perfect fit for this defense.

School: USC. Jackson represents an upgrade at a weak position for the Packers.

School: UCLA. I love McKinley's motor. This is a steal at this point.

School: Michigan. Charlton helps solidify the Falcons' biggest need on defense.

School: Texas Tech. (PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS) Arizona gets Carson Palmer's eventual replacement.

