Casserly: Melvin Gordon would be 1,500-yard RB with Cowboys

So long, DeMarco. Hello, Melvin?
That could be a scenario that plays out in Dallas, with the Cowboys looking to replace running back DeMarco Murray in the 2015 NFL Draft, and NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly thinks Wisconsin back Melvin Gordon could be a perfect fit at the No. 27 pick.
"I'm assuming Todd Gurley is gone at that point in time," Casserly said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "The best thing I like about Gordon is his speed. He's got instincts, and he can put his foot in the ground. When he starts to accelerate, he's gone five yards before you can spell his name.
"Get him, and 1,500 yards, you can write it down."
To be fair, a number of running backs might be able to get 1,500 yards behind Dallas' offensive line, but there's no denying that Gordon is a special player, and there are plenty of reasons why he's consistently mentioned as a first-round pick. In fact, it's possible Gordon might not be available at the 27th pick.
What if Jerry Jones and company opt to skip the running back position in the first round, though, or even trade their first-rounder for a certain Vikings running back? There are plenty of options if the Cowboys do indeed go that route.
"A guy I like is T.J. Yeldon out of Alabama in the second round," NFL Media analyst Curtis Conway said. "He's a big back who can run between the tackles."
If the team looks even later than the second, David Johnson out of Northern Iowa is also an option the team could go with.
Murray might be gone, but the Cowboys will have opportunities to pick up a talented replacement in the draft before Day 3 rolls around.