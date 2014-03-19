Casserly: Cleveland Browns likely to pass on QB with No. 4 pick

Published: Mar 19, 2014 at 01:40 PM

Run down the list of quarterbacks taken by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the NFL draft, and you're bound to wince at each name.

Brandon Weeden. Brady Quinn. Tim Couch.

That distinguished group is one reason why the new regime in Cleveland will probably opt to bypass the position with its No. 4 pick even though one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class is likely to be available.

Where could the Browns and general manager Ray Farmer go instead? NFL Network's Charley Casserly thinks they'll bypass a signal-caller but will stay on that side of the ball.

"I think it will be an offensive position, and I think Ray Farmer will take the best player available and not take a quarterback here," Casserly said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "One option is right tackle if [Sammy] Watkins is gone. I think you have a couple of players that could be terrific here. First off is Greg Robinson of Auburn.

"The fallback to me is Texas A&M's Jake Matthews. Excellent technician, athletic guy, very good pass blocker, and he sustains well at the line of scrimmage."

Depending on the dominoes the Texans set off once they pick first overall, it's not hard to see the Browns landing a dynamic talent like Watkins to pair with Josh Gordon and the recently signed Andrew Hawkins.

But Casserly indicated that tackle was more of a need than most think despite the presence of pro bowler Joe Thomas.

"Thomas has been a good player for a long time, but I think he slipped some last year," Casserly said. "I plug Robinson over at right tackle as a massive, strong guy. This guy could be Orlando (Pace) in a couple of years. That's a pretty tall statement, but I think he can do it."

Because they also hold the No. 26 pick in the first round, the Browns have plenty of options to boost the club's talent level as they look to get back to the playoffs. In the latest NFL.com mock drafts, analysts have the team taking everybody from Watkins to Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Still, one wonders if it will be hard for new head coach Mike Pettine to bypass a talent like Mack or UCLA's Anthony Barr, given his defensive background. There are clearly more pressing needs on offense, but adding an elite young linebacker could solidify an already stout defense as one of the league's best.

Either way, it's probably time to stop thinking quarterback early on for the Browns in this draft.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE