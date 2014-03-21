Casserly: Cleveland Browns have most to gain in 2014 NFL Draft

Published: Mar 21, 2014 at 01:45 PM

We're still two months away from seeing draft grades appear on NFL.com, but that doesn't mean we can't handicap which clubs will be setting the grading curve going into the 2014 NFL Draft.

With such a deep group of prospects available you can bet a number of clubs will enjoy seeing an "A" next to their logo following the draft. That said, there could be one franchise in particular that has enough resources to snag an "A+" on its report card based on what they can get in the draft.

"I think it's Cleveland because they have seven draft picks in the first four rounds," NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly said on Path to the Draft. "If I were running the team, I would do something to trade one or two of those picks to next year so you get a surplus there.

"Down at No. 26, I view that as a trade pick. That and the top pick of the second round, I'd try to work that together. Carr is certainly a possibility at quarterback but you don't have to take him there and you can trade back. I'd balance what I do in the first pick. If I take a tackle, then I'll take a wide receiver."

Casserly is already on record stating that the Browns should bypass on picking a quarterback at No. 4 overall and target an impact receiver like Sammy Watkins or an offensive tackle to shore up the line. Although players like Buffalo's Khalil Mack and UCLA's Anthony Barr will be in play for the team with their first selection, the former Redskins and Texans general manager thinks they'll stay on the other side of the ball.

"Primarily I think this will be an offensive draft for them so they can get the offense kickstarted for next year," said Casserly.

Recent NFL.com mock drafts are all over the board on what the Cleveland Browns will do with a new general manager and coach in charge in Ray Farmer and Mike Pettine. The team has been at most high-profile pro days involving offensive players but it remains to be seen if that is truly indicative of what direction they'll go in May.

The team has been busy in the free agent market also, signing running back Ben Tate, receiver Andrew Hawkins and linebacker Karlos Dansby among others.

With such an abundance of high picks in a deep draft, however, the Browns have plenty of options to fill their remaining holes as they look to make noise in the AFC North. Could it be that there's hope headed to Cleveland this year after a 4-12 campaign in 2013?

Time will tell, but things look good for now seven weeks before the draft.

