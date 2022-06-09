Carson Wentz downplays last-chance take: 'I don't try and play those types of games'

As Wentz dives into his latest reclamation project, he offered little in grand, sweeping overtures of what lies ahead. He's just trying to improve on a daily basis -- in every which way on the field and off.

"I mean, you're always trying to learn, always trying to be a better teammate, a better friend," he said. "Trying to be a better husband every day, a better father every day. I'm always trying to learn and grow and be reflective and say, 'OK, I missed that opportunity.' I missed that opportunity to kind of make an impact on a younger guy or be involved with that teammate or whatever that looks like. So, I'm always trying to learn and just build and grow as good of relationships as I can with everybody, both sides of the ball, coaches, equipment staff, training staff. I'm gonna make mistakes. You know, I'll be the first to admit it. And so always trying to grow and be self-reflective and be a better person in every way, shape and form."

If all goes well for Wentz and Washington, he'll be the Commanders' QB1 for seasons to come after they spent a pair of third-round picks to get him from the Colts. Wentz is hopeful of settling in with Washington, but again, he's not looking that far ahead.

"I wouldn't say I feel that in the building by any means or in practice or anything," Wentz said when asked if he feels more of a need to be solidified as the long-term franchise QB. "You'll hear things from fans when you're out in public and those sorts of things. Listen, I'd like nothing more than to play here for a long time and have a lot of success, but I'm going to take one day at a time, you know, and not put that extra added pressure on myself like we were talking about earlier and just enjoy it and make the most of it."

So, at this point with June heating up, there's not much to judge as to how Wentz is carrying along with the Commanders. Nonetheless, head coach Ron Rivera, likes what he sees so far.

"I really like his command of our offense," Rivera said, perhaps (hopefully) pun intended.

Rivera and Wentz are at the helm of the Commanders' hopes to turn things around following the club's fifth consecutive losing season. The veteran head coach is pleased with what he's glimpsed of Wentz' intangibles so far.

"When you listen to him in the huddle, you listen to him talk to his teammates about certain aspects of the play," Rivera said. "He gets it and seeing him getting his teammates lined up and communicating is I think a real positive for us. I know it gives me confidence, but when he is in the huddle calling the plays the way he does, I know his teammates can feel the confidence."