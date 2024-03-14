 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Carlton Davis: Lions getting a 'lockdown corner' who can take away No. 1 receivers

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions made Carlton Davis III the centerpiece of their secondary revamp, finalizing a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the corner.

The 27-year-old said Wednesday he's the shutdown corner the Lions have been looking for.

"You about to get a lockdown corner," he said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "You about to be able to have one side just like unavailable. That's what I do. I'm here to take your No. 1 receiver on any team, I'm here to deny the ball, I'm here to take the ball away."

Related Links

Best in man coverage, Davis immediately upgrades a Lions unit that struggled to slow opponents last season. A Super Bowl champion who can take on top receivers, Davis has generated nine career INTs with 73 passes defended. However, health is a concern. The corner missed five games last season due to injury. In six years with Tampa, he never played a full season.

When on the field, Davis remains a stellar coverage man, able to stick with wideouts and reliable on the outside. Yet, he's coming off a down season, allowing a 64.6 completion percentage and 15.2 yards per catch, per PFF. If injuries strike again, it will look like a redux of the Lions' plans to fix the secondary last season.

The Bucs' willingness to trade Davis was less talent than financial. The Lions take on a $14 million salary for 2024, the final year of the corner's contract. Davis said he is open to an extension but wants to get his "feet wet" with the club before getting into those discussions.

"This is a great organization," he said "It's trending upward, so I would love to be a part of a dynasty where we can go win multiple championships over the next couple of years. That's one of my goals is to create something that is kind of like the Lakers, is kind of like what all the dynasties did back in the day, Chicago Bulls. I think they have a nice young roster, great coaching staff, great culture here to do it. Honestly, even when we won it back in Tampa, you just kind of see the same similarities here but younger players here so it's a lot of growth."

Davis' addition brings much-needed experience to the Lions' corner crew, but it's still a position Detroit should look to the draft to build out.

Related Content

news

Patrick Peterson open to Steelers return, aims for 'another shot' at elusive Super Bowl ring in 2024

Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the door to a possible return to the Pittsburgh Steelers is not closed but added he just wants to chase a ring. 
news

Kirk Cousins chose Atlanta over Minnesota because he feels he 'can retire a Falcon'

Quarterback Kirk Cousins choosing the Falcons over the Vikings came, in part, because he felt the Vikings was a "year-to-year" feeling and he believes he can retire with Atlanta. 
news

Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with quarterback Joe Flacco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.
news

Seven teams propose trade deadline be pushed back; 12 rule proposals in play at Annual League Meeting

The NFL announced 12 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals on Wednesday to be voted on for approval at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place March 24-27. Seven teams have propose that the trade deadline be moved to either Week 9 or 10.
news

Commanders signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year deal

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner, 33, has spent 11 of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Titans signing WR Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92 million deal; Tennessee adds QB Mason Rudolph, too

The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Raiders release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after one season

Jimmy Garoppolo's tumultuous tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has now come to its expected end. Garoppolo was released Wednesday at the dawn of the new league year, along with fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.
news

Chargers release WR Mike Williams after seven seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams on Wednesday after seven seasons with the team.
news

Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade

Morgan Moses is returning to Florham Park. The Ravens are trading the veteran offensive lineman to the Jets , per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Jason Kelce jokes he regrets retirement after Eagles signing of RB Saquon Barkley

Could Jason Kelce be regretting his decision to retire after a flurry of high-profile free-agent signings such as Saquon Barkley? Kelce joked this week that he has no plans to unretire -- despite a potential big year for the Eagles in 2024.
news

Chiefs' Chris Jones to keep chasing 'greatness' after record deal: No amount of money will change me

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones inked his ginormous new contract following his third Super Bowl victory. The 29-year-old said Tuesday that he never had designs on leaving K.C.