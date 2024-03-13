Seven teams propose trade deadline be pushed back; 12 rule proposals in play at Annual League Meeting

The NFL announced 12 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals on Wednesday to be voted on for approval at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place March 24-27.

Notable among the proposals was to shift the trade deadline, which currently takes place on the Tuesday following Week 8.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have proposed moving the deadline to Week 9, while six other teams -- the Browns, Lions, Jets, Eagles, 49ers and Commanders -- have taken it a step further and are looking to shift the deadline to the Tuesday following the NFL's Week 10 games.

Doing so more closely aligns with the 2021 change to a 17-game season, those clubs reasoned. A later deadline would also provide better flexibility and a larger sample size in assessing roster options at that point in the year.

The Eagles have also submitted a repeat proposal, which would allow teams to maintain possession after a touchdown or field goal by converting a fourth-and-20 play from the scoring club's 20-yard line rather than performing a traditional kickoff.

Included in the proposal is that a team cannot elect to run such a play more than twice per game, and must be trailing to do so at all. The new playing rule would not eliminate a standard onside kick, but simply add another option to retain possession.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero pointed out that Philly's idea has not gained traction in past years.

Nonetheless, that rule, as well as the two trade deadline byline proposals and several others, will be up for a vote at the end of the month in Orlando, Florida.