 Skip to main content
Advertising

Carlos Hyde proving there's plenty of room for big backs

Published: Nov 21, 2013 at 09:38 AM
Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

Three yards and a cloud of dust might be extinct as an offensive philosophy, but the big back still has its place in football.

Take a look at some of the top college programs in the country, and you'll find them. There are big backs getting it done, and showing that they can do much more than just tote the rock 20-25 times per game. They are tremendous athletes, even with massive frames.

A couple backs in this mold have stood out to me this season:

Ohio State's Carlos Hyde: The Buckeyes' scoring average has jumped since Hyde (6-foot, 235 pounds) returned to the lineup. It's currently 6.7 points higher than it was through three games, when he served a suspension.

I think Hyde is a lot like ex-Alabama and current Packers RB Eddie Lacy but with better feet, and I think Hyde is faster, too. They are similar players, but if you were to ask me who I liked better at this stage of their careers, I would take Hyde.

He showed breakaway ability vs. Illinois last week, and it's not just the struggling Illini he has run over. He's done this consistently throughout the season and will be a huge key if the anticipated Big Ten championship game vs. Michigan State comes to fruition. Against a stout Spartans defense, Hyde has the ability to be the difference.

Oklahoma's Trey Millard: Unfortunately, a torn ACL ended Millard's season last month, and it's not a coincidence that things have declined for the Sooners a bit with him sidelined.

Millard (6-2, 253) is the quintessential do-it-all back. Put him anywhere, and he affects the game. Oklahoma has split him out wide, used him in the slot, at tight end, H-back, fullback and even tailback. He contributes on special teams, too. He does everything well, but he is a dynamic and explosive blocker. If you took him and paired him with Hyde, they'd have to be outlawed. In fact, I thought Millard was the Sooners' best player on offense this season. He didn't get the ball a lot (17 carries for 97 yards, 11 catches for 78 yards), but whenever he was given an opportunity, he was really impressive.

Baylor shows off its depth

Baylor coach Art Briles recently said his team has "Big 12 depth." I think it's safe to say he was dead-on in that assertion after watching what the beat-up Bears' offense did to Texas Tech last week, racking up 675 total yards of offense in a 63-34 win. With top WR Tevin Reese out, WRs Levi Norwood and Antwan Goodley each had 100-plus receiving yards and combined for three touchdowns. Baylor's top two running backs, Lache Seastrunk and Glasco Martin, didn't play, either, but Shock Linwood (29 carries for 187 yards and a TD) and Devin Chafin (11 carries for 100 yards and two TDs) stepped right up.

Yes, coach. You have Big 12 depth.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 