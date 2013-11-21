Carlos Hyde proving there's plenty of room for big backs

Millard (6-2, 253) is the quintessential do-it-all back. Put him anywhere, and he affects the game. Oklahoma has split him out wide, used him in the slot, at tight end, H-back, fullback and even tailback. He contributes on special teams, too. He does everything well, but he is a dynamic and explosive blocker. If you took him and paired him with Hyde, they'd have to be outlawed. In fact, I thought Millard was the Sooners' best player on offense this season. He didn't get the ball a lot (17 carries for 97 yards, 11 catches for 78 yards), but whenever he was given an opportunity, he was really impressive.