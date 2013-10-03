Carlos Hyde, Bishop Sankey on display in marquee road tests

Published: Oct 03, 2013 at 07:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

It was understandably overshadowed by Braxton Miller's impressive return from injury, but there was another intriguing development in the Buckeyes' backfield in last week's win over Wisconsin.

Ohio State senior Carlos Hyde is a big back in the mold of Green Bay Packers 2013 second-round pick Eddie Lacy, and was re-installed as the team's top running back vs. the Badgers after serving a three-game suspension to open the season (he rushed only five times vs. overmatched Florida A&M in his first game back).

Hyde powered through the Wisconsin defense for 85 yards on 17 carries, and I'm eager to see how he will be utilized in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. on Saturday.

He showed as a junior last season that he belonged on the NFL radar, rushing for 970 yards and 16 touchdowns in less than 10 games. At 6-foot, 235 pounds, he's built to be a power back, but he's not just a big, lumbering guy. He can break tackles and pay dividends in the fourth quarter. Coach Urban Meyer can stick the ball in Hyde's chest 20, 25 times, and he'll wear defenses down.

I want to see how Hyde responds in a big game on the road vs. a cohesive and well-coached Northwestern defense. This is another chance for Hyde to make a statement on a big stage -- NFL teams don't ignore leading rushers from Ohio State.

Sankey gets another crack at Cardinal

Hyde is not the only back I'm interested to see in a marquee road matchup Saturday.

Coming off a win in which he set a school record with 40 carries (for 162 yards and a touchdown), Washington's Bishop Sankey will line up across from a very talented Stanford front seven.

The Cardinal certainly has not forgotten about last season, when Sankey lit it up for 144 yards on 20 carries, including a 61-yard TD run, in Washington's upset win. Sankey didn't forget about it, either -- it was the breakout game of his college career. He finished with perhaps the quietest 1,439 rushing yards and 16 TDs in the country last season.

Sankey is a horse. He will eat carries. He's not a monster-sized guy, but he runs with good power and vision. He'll drop his shoulder on a defender. When he gets to open field, he can run.

Stanford has a ton of pride. Not only did it lose last year, its run defense broke down. That's not normal for Stanford. So, it's going to be a heck of a challenge for Sankey to try to replicate last season's success in this game. Washington has cohesion on the offensive line -- something it did not have last season -- and knows what kind of challenge it has in Stanford.

Improved QBs square off

I'm also excited to watch the quarterbacks go head-to-head in Washington-Stanford. Both have shown tremendous improvement this season. The biggest difference in Stanford's Kevin Hogan is his ability to throw the ball down the field. Last year, it was dink and dunk, and it was the right thing to do to get the young guy going. This year, because of the run game they have, they take those shot plays. Hogan is more accurate.

After Washington QB Keith Price's sophomore year, everyone was saying he was terrific -- in his junior year, not so much. His protection broke down, he lost confidence, didn't make the right plays and tried to do too much. This year, Price is slinging it. His accuracy has been good and he really has it going right now.

Under the radar

One other player to keep an eye in the Washington-Stanford game is Huskies CB Marcus Peters. He may be the most underrated cornerback not just in the Pac-12, but in the country. He's very cerebral.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW