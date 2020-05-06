Careers Diversity - COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY

COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY

The NFL is committed to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment that reflects our incredibly diverse fan base. We provide an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all employees and applicants without regard to ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, disability, medical condition, marital status, military or veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, or other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law. The NFL believes diversity and inclusion among our employees is critical to our success, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.