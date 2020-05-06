Careers Diversity - COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY

COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY
The NFL is committed to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment that reflects our incredibly diverse fan base. We provide an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all employees and applicants without regard to ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, disability, medical condition, marital status, military or veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, or other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law. The NFL believes diversity and inclusion among our employees is critical to our success, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.
Accordingly, the NFL honors and celebrates the broad ranges of human difference among us, while also embracing the commonalities we share, and to provide each individual with the opportunity to achieve their full potential.
The NFL supports several Affinity Groups where employees can interact, learn and support each other within smaller communities while increasing their business exposure, gaining professional development skills and giving back to the community through volunteer efforts. Each Affinity Group is open to all employees.
- APEX (Asian-Pacific Exchange) - APEX delivers programming that supports the NFL's engagement of its Asian employees as well as further strengthen the NFL's commitment to diversity.
- BEN (Black Engagement Network) – BEN's vision is to strengthen the NFL's engagement of its Black employees as well as strengthen the NFL's commitment to diversity.
- Community Teammates – Community Teammates strives to build a culture of community service and volunteerism in the NFL League Office in order to give back to our communities outside of the game of football.
- Green Team – The Green Team looks to lead the charge in environmental stewardship at the NFL, creating a strong culture of sustainability and awareness of our environmental impact. The Green Team aims to promote an environmentally conscious workplace, while also actively searching for ways to promote renewability at a local level, at home and in the community.
- LIGA – LIGA seeks to foster a culture of inclusion and diversity among Latino/a/x employees, and to champion an inclusive and empowering work environment for all NFL employees.
- PIN (Parents Initiative Network) - PIN is a group designed to support parents and caretakers to have the foundation, information and community to help achieve a healthy balance and navigate the day to day challenges of modern family life.
- PRIDE - PRIDE aims to heighten the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community in the NFL offices so that employees of all sexual orientations feel comfortable being themselves in the workplace.
- WIN (Women's Interactive Network) - WIN is an Affinity Group that is open to all gender identities and aims to empower and inspire those within the NFL that are dedicated to the professional development and advancement of women within the sports industry.