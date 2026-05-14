NFL+ Game Replays: Top six historic division rivalry games to rewatch

With the release of the full 2026 NFL schedule, excitement and anticipation for the season starts in earnest now. To further fuel the hype, we've gathered together a handful of Game Replays to highlight the most memorable past iterations of matchups on the 2026 schedule.
In this particular article, you'll find the best division rivalry games from the NFL+ Game Replay rolodex -- i.e. since 2009 -- set for a rematch this year. All you need to rewatch these classics is an NFL+ Premium subscription, which grants access to full and condensed game replays of every NFL game of the season, along with NFL RedZone, All-22 film and access to NFL Pro.
Entering Week 14 of the 2018 season, the Patriots were pursuing the AFC's No. 1 seed and the Dolphins were fighting to stay alive in the wild-card hunt. While Tom Brady and Co. had largely dominated the Dolphins over the course of their AFC East tenure, the road rivalry had become their kryptonite -- New England had lost four of the previous five meetings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Counting the opening drive, which ended in a touchdown and a doinked extra point for the Pats, the lead changed on nine consecutive scores. The game's nine official lead changes were tied for the second-most in NFL history. Most fans will remember the final play but forget just how riveting this contest was from beginning to end. Still, after Stephen Gostkowski made the second of short field goals to give the Patriots a 33-28 lead with seconds remaining, it looked like they were destined to shake the Miami curse.
Then came one of the most improbable finishes we've ever seen. From Miami's 34-yard line, with seven seconds left and Rob Gronkowski playing Hail Mary defense, Ryan Tannehill found Kenny Stills on a deep crossing route between three Patriots defenders. As Stills went down, he pitched the ball to DeVante Parker and Ian Eagle observed, "This will end it, after the shovel … or will it?!" Suddenly, Parker found Kenyan Drake for a second lateral on the sideline, and Drake broke a tackle, weaved sideways and then sprinted past Gronkowski for 70 yards of total distance (per Next Gen Stats) and a truly miraculous walk-off touchdown.
When you think of epic, storied NFL rivalries, Baker Mayfield-Kirk Cousins doesn't exactly fit into the same tier as Manning-Brady or Mahomes-Allen. But on a Thursday night in Week 5, 2024, both NFC South QBs absolutely played like it. Despite only throwing 24 passes, Mayfield logged three touchdown passes and also ran for 42 yards. On the other side, Cousins completed a mind-boggling 42 of 58 attempts for 509 yards and four scores. Both Drake London and Darnell Mooney were superb for Atlanta, Mike Evans scored twice for Tampa Bay and both kickers -- Younghoe Koo and Chase McLaughlin -- nailed multiple field goals from 50+ yards.
Best of all, this game was nail-bitingly close from wire-to-wire -- neither team ever led by more than a touchdown and it was tied at five different scores through the course of the night. Starting with McLaughlin's 53-yarder near the end of the first quarter, the two teams took turns scoring all the way through Koo's 52-yarder as time expired to send the contest to overtime. There were only three punts all game, and on the first drive of overtime, Cousins completed two straight passes to Drake London and then a short comeback to KhaDarel Hodge … who broke the instant tackle attempt from Zyon McCollum and proceeded to outrun the entire Bucs defense en route to a 45-yard walk-off touchdown. Al Michaels called it "a most improbable win" for the Falcons and Kirk Herbstreit simply laughed and exclaimed, "What a night!"
It was Monday Night Football in the heart of the pandemic. Both the Browns and Ravens were fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC North. Cleveland's 9-3 record behind a surging Baker Mayfield (making his second appearance in this article) was particularly impressive, as it marked their first winning season since 2007 and a shot at their first playoff berth since 2002. In a wild back-and-forth affair, Mayfield totaled 366 yards with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground, while reigning MVP Lamar Jackson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, including a blistering 44-yarder in the third quarter.
But things got surreal in the second half. Amid a heroic comeback by Mayfield, Jackson disappeared into the locker room with cramps as video of him jogging through the tunnels spawned social media theories galore. Backup Trace McSorley struggled through a drive and a half before going down with a non-contact injury … just as Jackson came jogging back onto the field. In a moment that felt like it was out of a movie, he took over on fourth-and-5 and immediately threw a 44-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown. Mayfield answered with another game-tying TD drive, before Justin Tucker kicked the go-ahead field goal from 55 yards. And as if in perfect microcosm of the wild game (and season), the last play took 36 seconds and featured six laterals and a fumble … eventually resulting in a safety and a Ravens win. In terms of pure entertainment from start to finish, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more enjoyable affair in recent NFL history.
The fact that this barn-burner took place under the Thursday Night Football lights, between division rivals fighting for the top spot in the AFC West, gave it extra weight before the opening kick. But regardless of setting, the game was non-stop drama from the opening possession. Stud QBs Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert combined for 694 total yards and six total touchdowns. Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley attempted five fourth-down conversions (succeeding on two). The teams combined for four touchdowns in the last 10 minutes of regulation.
Herbert and Keenan Allen connected for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:19 remaining, but Troy Aikman fittingly called that "an eternity" for Mahomes. Sure enough, the K.C. quarterback passed for 42 yards, ripped off a 32-yard sideline scramble and found Travis Kelce for the game-tying score (in just over a minute). The game went to overtime and Kansas City won the toss. The Chargers had been completely incapable of covering Kelce or Hill all night … and it was more of the same on the final possession. One catch apiece put the Chiefs at the L.A. 34-yard line, and Mahomes found Kelce (again) on a simple crossing route. The tight end somehow weaved his way through the entire Chargers secondary, essentially untouched, as Joe Buck shouted, "Still going. Still going! Kelce! Good night!" The Chiefs would go on to win the division and make the AFC Championship Game, while the Chargers would lose a season-ending heartbreaker to the Raiders in one of the other highlighted contests in this game replays series.
Could I interest you in an instant classic from just five months ago? The second of three meetings between the Rams and Seahawks during the 2025 season, this one wasn't just the best of the three … it was voted the best game of the entire season. The stakes were incredibly high, as it more or less decided which team would get the NFC's No. 1 seed and which would be relegated to a wild-card slot -- and therefore who would eventually visit whom in the NFC Championship Game. And just about everyone showed up that night.
Matthew Stafford threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns, with Puka Nacua accounting for 225 yards and two scores on his own. Sam Darnold struggled early but ended up catching fire in crunch time to hit 270 yards and two TDs of his own. Kenneth Walker III totaled 164 yards from scrimmage, and both he and Zach Charbonnet found the end zone. Newly acquired return specialist Rashid Shaheed took a fourth-quarter punt 58 yards to the house. There also were a rash of unheralded heroes: AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, "The Thicker Kicker" Harrison Mevis among them.
The fourth quarter and overtime featured five touchdowns, including one by each team after regulation. And after roughly 67 minutes of game time, everything came down to a single two-point conversion attempt by the Seahawks (their third of the game). This 250-word summary falls well short of capturing the beautiful chaos of this game -- it's one that truly must be watched to be believed.
It's rare that an afternoon game on a midseason Sunday gets a nickname, so you know the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands" must have been something special. To set the scene: The Eagles and Giants were tied at 9-4 atop the NFC East and, this late in the season, the winner would have a huge leg up for the division title. (Also, New York had won the first meeting a month earlier.) Between a Michael Vick interception on Philly's second play from scrimmage and two deep Mario Manningham touchdowns, the Giants took a commanding early lead and extended it to 24-3 by halftime.
The Eagles scored the only touchdown of the third quarter, but the Giants answered back to make it 31-10 with eight minutes remaining. Then Vick caught fire, passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 94 yards and another score across three drives and a span of seven in-game minutes. David Akers pulled off a successful onside kick in that mix and the Philadelphia defense finally clamped down on Manning and Co. … setting up a fourth-and-17 punt.
In what has since been labeled one of the greatest plays in NFL history, DeSean Jackson muffed the line-drive kick, picked it back up and skirted the Big Blue special teams unit for 65 yards and a walk-off touchdown. Joe Buck, caught off guard like everyone else, shouted "Are you kidding?!" and "Unbelievable!" as Philly celebrated and New York head coach Tom Coughlin grilled punter Matt Dodge. Ultimately, the Eagles made the postseason, the Giants missed it, and both play and game were etched in history.