NFL+ Game Replays: Top six historic division rivalry games to rewatch

The fact that this barn-burner took place under the Thursday Night Football lights, between division rivals fighting for the top spot in the AFC West, gave it extra weight before the opening kick. But regardless of setting, the game was non-stop drama from the opening possession. Stud QBs Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert combined for 694 total yards and six total touchdowns. Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley attempted five fourth-down conversions (succeeding on two). The teams combined for four touchdowns in the last 10 minutes of regulation.

Herbert and Keenan Allen connected for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:19 remaining, but Troy Aikman fittingly called that "an eternity" for Mahomes. Sure enough, the K.C. quarterback passed for 42 yards, ripped off a 32-yard sideline scramble and found Travis Kelce for the game-tying score (in just over a minute). The game went to overtime and Kansas City won the toss. The Chargers had been completely incapable of covering Kelce or Hill all night … and it was more of the same on the final possession. One catch apiece put the Chiefs at the L.A. 34-yard line, and Mahomes found Kelce (again) on a simple crossing route. The tight end somehow weaved his way through the entire Chargers secondary, essentially untouched, as Joe Buck shouted, "Still going. Still going! Kelce! Good night!" The Chiefs would go on to win the division and make the AFC Championship Game, while the Chargers would lose a season-ending heartbreaker to the Raiders in one of the other highlighted contests in this game replays series.