Cardinals OC Drew Petzing: Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will earn his role, 'like everyone else' 

Published: May 01, 2024 at 08:20 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals took the first non-quarterback in last week's draft, snagging Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall to help bring playmaking to a wide receiver corps lacking an alpha.

Harrison walks into the WR room as the clear No. 1, but that doesn't mean the Cards' brass won't make the rookie earn his stripes

"In my opinion, he has to be like everyone else if he's going to be the best version of himself," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Tuesday, via the Arizona Republic. "The way that he comes in and approaches his job, the way that he goes out there and practices, the way that he integrates himself into the team, if he's going to be the best version of himself, I think those are the things he has to focus on. And that's certainly what we're going to emphasize."

The Cardinals brass' suggestion that Harrison must earn his place is as predictable as the sun rising in the east. Coaches always lean on verbal crutches when speaking to the media. We even noted on Thursday night the brass would make these sorts of declarations.

"We gotta get out on the practice field and watch him move around and see what he does well, and make sure we're trying to utilize the best of his abilities to operate our offense at a high level," Petzing said. "I don't think that's going to change with him as with anyone else that walks into the building."

It's all well and good to make every player earn his reps.

Make no mistake: Harrison became the most talented receiver in Arizona from the moment the team turned in the card with his name on it. With Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal, and Chris Moore as the top veteran options, Harrison should see a ton of targets in his rookie season.

Arizona might make him earn it, but Harrison owns the talent, pedigree and work ethic to prove his value easily.

