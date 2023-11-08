Around the NFL

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing expects QB Kyler Murray to run like he normally does in return

Published: Nov 08, 2023 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray poised to make his 2023 debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, less than a year after tearing his ACL, the questions now spin toward how the single-caller fits in Arizona's offense and how the staff will use his talents.

More specific to the first few games is how much the Cardinals might ask Murray to run on that surgically repaired knee. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing suggested no restrictions on the QB's return.

Related Links

"He's healthy, he's ready to go and we will put him in position to be successful," Petzing said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "That's always the nature of the franchise quarterback, and you see it around the league when they are very mobile, there is an injury risk associated with that. We have to manage that as all teams with elite quarterbacks do."

For his career, Murray has rushed 381 times for 2,204 yards with 23 touchdowns. Per Next Gen Stats, 171 of those totes came on designed runs, 179 were scrambles, one QB sneak and 30 QB kneels.

For comparison, in Petzing's offense during the first eight weeks, Arizona called 16 designed runs for Joshua Dobbs, who added 17 scrambles, 10 QB sneaks and four QB kneels, per NGS.

Inevitably, Murray will run, and he'll get hit. Those are both realities. The question moving forward is how the QB and the coach manage those situations. The former No. 1 overall pick is a dynamic player with both his arm and legs. Curtailing his running opportunities, even after an injury, would hinder Murray from being at his best.

"Anytime he runs and gets tackled, no matter what the situation, from now until the end of time, there is going to be like, 'Get up. He's good?'" Petzing said. "Anytime you have a great player in that position you feel that way to some extent. He's so dynamic at it. He's going to get tackled, that's a fact."

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: It's 'lazy' to blame Jets' offensive struggles solely on Zach Wilson

A day after Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh says it's "lazy" to blame the offense's struggle on quarterback Zach Wilson. 
news

Cowboys signing recently reinstated WR Martavis Bryant to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are signing free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Rams to sign QB Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford; Brett Rypien waived

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to sign veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Will Levis will be starting QB for rest of 2023 season; Ryan Tannehill to be backup

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Will Levis will be the team's starter for the rest of the 2023 season. Ryan Tannehill will be the backup.
news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on George Pickens' drama: 'It is a pebble in my shoe'

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed George Pickens' frustrations and drama surrounding the wideout. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New 49ers DE Chase Young: Going to be fun to race Nick Bosa to the QB like at Ohio State

Last week's trade reunited Chase Young with college teammate Nick Bosa. Young told reporters on Monday that he's looking forward to rekindling that pass rushing magic on the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'No doubt' AFC North is the best division in the NFL

The Ravens are currently 7-2 but do not have much space between themselves and last place in the AFC North. HC John Harbaugh spoke to the division's strength on Monday.
news

Jets bemoan 'self-inflicted wounds' in blowout loss to Chargers

"Self-inflicted wounds" was the buzzword following the New York Jets latest demoralizing loss, falling 27-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers at home Monday night.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen on hitting 10,000 receiving yards: 'That's amazing. Hard work paying off'

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen topped the 10,000 career receiving yards achievement during Monday night's 27-6 victory over the New York Jets. "That's amazing. Hard work paying off," Allen said. 