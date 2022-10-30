Around the NFL

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Published: Oct 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Arizona Cardinals have not started on the right foot compared to 2021's hot start.

Arizona currently sits at 3-4 heading into Sunday's Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Last season, the Cardinals were 7-0 in their first seven games, capping off the season with an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance, the team's first since 2015, which led to contract extensions for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim this past offseason.

The Cardinals made a trade earlier this season for wide receiver Robbie Anderson, but Kingsbury wouldn't be shocked if Arizona made another one before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

"It wouldn't surprise me," Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman. "There's a lot of really good players out there and I'll bet there's a ton of movement over the next few days. I wouldn't be surprised if we got in on something."

Arizona traded for Anderson after Marquise Brown suffered a non-surgical fracture in his foot versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. In his first game as a Cardinal, Anderson received only one target on 12 snaps against the New Orleans Saints.

In 2021, the team made a blockbuster trade acquiring three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and Arizona's 2022 fifth-round pick.

Keim and Kingsbury could be buyers before Tuesday's trade deadline comes to a close in a tight NFC West. Only time will tell if Arizona will trade to strengthen its roster or acquire draft picks in the coming days.

