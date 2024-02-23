Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort plans to spend in free agency but warns of 'dangers' of overpaying 

"The nature of free agency, you end up overpaying. That's how it works. It's full of mistakes. That's not to say there are not things you can fix there. We will take our chances and there will be times we will find ways to supplement our roster, but ultimately we are going to build this team, and what we are going to be moving forward, through the draft."

Ossenfort maneuvered last year's draft to set himself up with a trove of selections in 2024. The Cardinals own six selections in the first three rounds, including No. 4 and 21 overall. That is where Arizona plans to do most of its building this offseason.

With Kyler Murray entrenched at quarterback, the biggest piece of the puzzle is clarified. However, the Cards have holes throughout the roster. Wide receiver Marquise Brown is the biggest name free agent. If he leaves, the club has a big hole at the position. But there are other glaring needs, namely on the defensive line and offense line, that require bolstering.

"We have a lot of needs. We really do. That's a product of the NFL," Ossenfort said. "We have plenty of room for improvement.

"We're never going to turn down good players. Our list of needs is good players that fit us."