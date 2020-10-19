What to watch for in Cardinals-Cowboys on 'Monday Night Football'

Cowboys take field without Dak

And so this will be life after Dak for the Cowboys. Circled upon the calendar as the first meeting featuring Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott﻿, instead, the Redbirds' second-season sensation will face off with the Red Rifle. One of the league's most admired players, Prescott, is gone for the season and the eyes of Texas are now fixed upon how Andy Dalton does as Dallas' interim starter. Not since current Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Jan. 3, 2016, threw for 435 yards in a loss to Washington, has a quarterback other than Prescott started a game for Dallas. Prescott's string of 72 straight starts (including playoffs) to begin his career will end Monday when Dalton makes his initial start as a Cowboy and his first start in anything other than a Bengals uniform. Like Dalton, Murray is a Texas native. Dalton's a three-time Pro Bowler who essentially ceded his franchise QB spot with the Bengals to 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and will now face off with the 2019 No. 1 pick. The Cowboys and Cardinals haven't played since a Monday nighter back in 2017, but Murray's Cardinals did defeat Dalton's Bengals last season, though Dalton arguably outplayed the then-rookie. Things are much different now, of course. Though the Cowboys have struggled in the win-loss column, Dallas brings the No. 1 offense in the NFL to the matchup, while Murray's crew counters with the No. 10 ranking. While questions abound for the Cowboys offense with Dalton at the helm, Murray is coming off back-to-back games with a plus-100 passer rating for the first time in his career, per NFL Research. And though he's never played an NFL game at AT&T Stadium, he's 6-0 there through ample high school and college glory.